Large fire reported at Red Jacket resort in North Conway, N.H.

New Hampshire fire crews are on the scene of a large fire at Red Jacket Mountain View Resort in North Conway that started Saturday afternoon, according to the fire department.
Jen Hall, an employee at the North Conway Fire Department, said multiple crews from surrounding New Hampshire towns have responded to the scene.
She did not provide any additional information.
Tyler Dumont, a spokesman for the New Hampshire Department of Safety, said the department’s 911 dispatch center received a call reporting a fire at 2:47 p.m.
Images shared on social media show heavy fire burning through a section of the popular resort with black smoke blowing into the air above.
This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.