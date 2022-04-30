Man dead after single-vehicle crash in Swansea

It was not clear who was driving at the time of the crash.

Shortly before 1 a.m., state troopers responded to the scene of a crash involving a 2008 Honda Accord on Route 195 east, where they found the man with life-threatening injuries and the woman with non-life-threatening injuries, State Police said in a statement.

A single-car crash in Swansea early Saturday morning left a man dead and a woman injured, according to State Police.

Troopers attempted life-saving measures on the man until emergency medical services arrived and transported him to Charlton Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The woman was also taken to Charlton Hospital, State Police said.

The crash is under investigation, and no further information was immediately available.





