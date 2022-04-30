New England news in brief

Massachusetts state senators and their staff were urged to wear masks in the Senate Chamber Thursday after two Senate employees and a third individual who had contact with senators and staff tested positive for COVID-19. The two staff members were last in the State House on Wednesday and Thursday. The other individual was in three different Senate offices for meetings on Wednesday and tested positive on Thursday morning. Democratic Senate President Karen Spilka received the information on Thursday morning and encouraged fellow senators, and required staff members, to don masks in the chambers during Thursday’s formal session to help guard against any additional exposure, according to her staff. Those in close contact with the individuals while they were in the State House have been contacted. The offices, Senate Chamber, reading room, and lobby have been cleaned. (AP)

NORTHBRIDGE

Fire investigation continues at historic home

The cause of the 4-alarm fire that broke out at a historic Victorian home at 573 Linwood Ave. remains under investigation but does not appear to be suspicious, the town’s fire chief said Saturday. A person walking past the large home spotted smoke and called the fire in around 4 p.m. Friday, Fire Chief David White said in a press release. The blaze moved quickly and multiple alarms were sounded, drawing fire crews from 11 communities, White said. There were “heavy fire conditions” on the second and third floors, and at the rear of the building, when firefighters arrived, he said. Crews tried to fight the fire from inside, but were unable to contain it, and the fire quickly spread throughout the building. Crews were pulled from the building and continued fighting the blaze from outside. “Because of the type of construction of these buildings, when they catch fire, they are extremely difficult to fight,” White said. The roof collapsed and crews were forced to fight the fire externally. A firefighter was injured, and taken to a hospital, but was later released. Firefighters had the blaze under control by about midnight. A fire watch continued to extinguish hot spots throughout early Saturday morning. Investigators and apparatus from the state fire marshal’s office also responded to the scene. The home was built in 1871 and has an assessed value of $871,800, according to town property records. The 17-room home once operated as an inn. It currently is owned by a family that markets the property as The Victorian Whitinsville, a venue that hosts summer theater performances, workshops, and small weddings, according to the home’s website.

SWANSEA

One dead, one injured in crash

A single-car crash early Saturday morning left a man dead and a woman injured, according to State Police. Shortly before 1 a.m., state troopers responded to a report of a crash involving a 2008 Honda Accord on Interstate 195 east, where they found the man with life-threatening injuries and the woman with non-life-threatening injuries, State Police said in a statement. It was not clear who was driving at the time of the crash. Troopers attempted life-saving measures on the man until emergency medical services arrived and transported him to Charlton Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The woman was also taken to Charlton Hospital, State Police said. The crash is under investigation.





CONCORD, N.H.

Historic cemeteries added to register

Two New Hampshire cemeteries dating back to the 1800s have been named to the state Register of Historic Places. The state Division of Historical Resources says the Lake View Cemetery in Center Harbor is on a hillside overlooking Lake Winnipesaukee’s Center Harbor Bay. Also known as Pleasant View Cemetery, it has monuments that “exhibit the wide variety of styles and materials that represent the changing tastes” of funeral-related art from 1809 to 1964,” the division said in news release. Union Cemetery in Portsmouth, established in 1844, is “an excellent example of rectilinear cemetery planning for privately owned family lots,” the division said. “The consistency of its design and the relatively brief period of its development and use make it an artifact of rare importance,” the division said. Three additional properties were also recently added to the list: the Boscawen Academy and “Much-I-Do” Hose House from the 1800s; the circa 1720s John Gregg House in Derry; and the gambrel-roofed Houston Barn, circa 1912, in the outskirts of Hopkinton’s Contoocook Village. (AP)