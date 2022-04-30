Newburyport teen granted environmental wish

Allison Brock, 19, and her service dog Sky, gathered with family, friends, and community members for a ribbon cutting ceremony along the trail she regularly walks with her parents.

A dream came true Saturday for a Newburyport teenager who has refractory epilepsy when nine trees were planted in her honor with help from the Make-A-Wish Foundation Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

Alison helped plant three trees, while volunteers handled the rest, the nonprofit Make-A-Wish Massachusetts and Rhode Island said in a statement.

Allison Brock, 19, and her dog, Sky, helped to plant three trees Saturday on the Rail Trail in Newburyport. Make-A-Wish Foundation Massachusetts and Rhode Island

Newburyport Mayor Sean Reardon was among the officials who took part in the ceremony. It was held just a week after the city celebrated Earth Day and one day after Arbor Day.

Advertisement

In the statement, Alison’s mom, Nancy, said the tree-planting is a fitting tribute to her daughter. “She loves the environment and nature and is passionate about conservation, her friends and family are incredibly important to her, and she has a kind heart and cares about giving back,” the statement said.

A bench and a plaque in her honor will also be installed later this spring, the statement said.

Newburyport Mayor Sean Reardon (left) with Allison Brock and her mom, Nancy, during Saturday's tree planting ceremony. Make-A-Wish Foundation Massachusetts and Rhode Island





Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.