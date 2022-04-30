Newburyport teen granted environmental wish

A dream came true Saturday for a Newburyport teenager who has refractory epilepsy when nine trees were planted in her honor with help from the Make-A-Wish Foundation Massachusetts and Rhode Island.
Allison Brock, 19, and her service dog Sky, gathered with family, friends, and community members for a ribbon cutting ceremony along the trail she regularly walks with her parents.
Alison helped plant three trees, while volunteers handled the rest, the nonprofit Make-A-Wish Massachusetts and Rhode Island said in a statement.
Newburyport Mayor Sean Reardon was among the officials who took part in the ceremony. It was held just a week after the city celebrated Earth Day and one day after Arbor Day.
In the statement, Alison’s mom, Nancy, said the tree-planting is a fitting tribute to her daughter. “She loves the environment and nature and is passionate about conservation, her friends and family are incredibly important to her, and she has a kind heart and cares about giving back,” the statement said.
A bench and a plaque in her honor will also be installed later this spring, the statement said.
Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.