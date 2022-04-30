South Boston city councilors criticize BPS after live round, fliers with swastika found at Condon school

The criticism from City Council President Ed Flynn and Councilor Michael Flaherty drew immediate rebukes from the Boston Public Schools and Robby Chisholm, the principal of the James F. Condon K-8 School. In a strongly worded statement, Chisholm’s lawyer called on the councilors to apologize and retract their comments, which he described as defamatory. The councilors didn’t identify Chisholm by name in their public comments.

Two city councilors from South Boston on Saturday publicly called for an investigation into two recent incidents at a neighborhood school, issuing a statement that criticized the principal for how he handled the discovery of a .45 caliber live round of ammunition in a toilet, which was found a day after police received reports from staff about fliers with a swastika inside the building.

In light of the dispute over how the incidents were handled, city officials released details about the disturbing episodes at the school.

On Thursday morning, Boston police received a 911 call from the school and sent an officer to the building, a police report said.

At the school, the officer was briefed about a flier with a swastika on it that included the names, photographs, and addresses of seven current and former employees at the school, said Sergeant Detective John Boyle, a police spokesman.

The flier also contained allegations of “sexual harassment, racial practice, and many egregious inequities” committed at the school by a man, whose name was redacted, and his staff, the police report said. The most recent communication was dated Thursday, and the others were from September, the report said. A man who was not identified by name told police an investigation cleared the accused of any wrongdoing, the report said.

“Staff are very [concerned] these accusations will not stop and fear it will create a hostile and challenging teaching/learning environment amongst the staff as well as the students,” the police report said.

A few hours later, two women went to the District C-6 station in South Boston and filed harassment reports. The women, whose names were redacted from a police report, said they were informed that their names were included on “hate propaganda flyers” posted at the Condon.

“The handbills were filled with false allegations and racial tendencies, as well as a swastika on top of the flyer. Both [victims] are in fear of their safety and well being,” the report said. The women told police such fliers had been distributed in the past, and as a result, they left the Condon to work elsewhere.

Then on Friday morning, Boston police were summoned to the building after a live round was found submerged in a toilet, a police report said.

After the bullet was found, Boston officers searched the bathroom and the ceiling, but didn’t find any other ballistics or firearms, the police report said. Officers offered to have a K-9 team sweep the rest of the building, the police report said, but the offer was declined. The name of the person who declined the offer was redacted from the report. Officers returned to the school at 3:30 p.m., after students were dismissed, and conducted the sweep but no ballistics or firearms were found, the report said.

Flynn and Flaherty questioned why Chisholm didn’t allow police to sweep the entire building immediately after the live round was found. Allowing the search to take place after people vacated the building with their belongings in tow didn’t make sense, Flaherty said in a phone interview

“What good is a sweep when everyone’s gone?,” Flaherty asked. “It defies logic. I question his judgment.”

He said he and Flynn were contacted by parents who were upset over how the school handled the incident, and once they inquired, they learned about the document with the swastika on it.

“This disturbing discovery and lack of action underscores the principal’s failure to ensure public safety,” the councilors said in the statement. “When school leadership fails to take potential incidents of violence and hate seriously, it creates an environment that is indifferent to violence and inappropriate behavior.”

Attorney John F. Tocci, who represents Chisholm, said his client acted swiftly in both cases.

In a written timeline of the incident and the school’s response, Tocci wrote that a Boston police sergeant suggested the K-9 unit search the premises after school let out, telling Chisholm that officers took that approach at another school.

Chisholm agreed, Tocci wrote.

The Boston police report doesn’t describe that exchange, but notes the person who declined the offer to have officers search the school earlier in the day told investigators “he did not want the sweep done while school was in session.”

In his statement, Tocci alleged Flynn and Flaherty were given inaccurate information and should have looked into the matter further before they commented publicly. He also accused the councilors of acting as “tools of an insular group” who are “motivated by racial animus and strong opposition to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion initiatives” at the Condon.

“We expect Councilors Flynn and Flaherty to issue an apology and retraction with the same publicity and gusto with which Flynn and Flaherty issued their false missive,” Tocci wrote.

Boston Public Schools said in a statement that “the safety of our students and staff is always our top priority.”

“Contrary to inflammatory statements from public officials, within minutes of both incidents school leadership immediately reported these incidents, and BPS safety services and Boston Police were on site to ensure the appropriate steps were taken and there was no immediate threat to the school,” the statement said.

Mayor Michelle Wu said in a statement that she was “grateful to the school leaders and public safety partners who continue to ensure the safety of our students, and will work closely with them to investigate these incidents quickly and thoroughly.”

Last year, district administrators investigated claims that Condon employees faced sexual harassment in the workplace. In July, BPS said the accused employee made one inappropriate comment years earlier, but it wasn’t reported to managers until June 2021. The inappropriate comment didn’t justify terminating the worker who was accused, the district said at the time.

















