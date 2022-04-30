Walk for Hunger aims to raise more than $1 million in virtual event Sunday

“The community is still really strong,” Erin McAleer, said Project Bread’s chief executive, said in a telephone interview Saturday morning. “Our participants are still actively involved and raising money. I think it speaks to the fact that those who participate are really tied to the mission and the cause. And so every year they were willing to do it however and wherever [they could].”

Organizers hosting the Walk for Hunger virtually for the third straight year said they are confident they will be able to clear the $1 million fund-raising bar they have set for the event, which begins Sunday morning at 10 and seeks to raise money for those struggling with food insecurity throughout the state.

With many pandemic-era benefits for those struggling with food insecurity going away, McAleer said the group’s work is more important now than ever.

“We really need to continue the work that we’re doing to make sure people across our state can access food resources,” she said. “That [includes] support to get kids meals during the summer and during the school year.”

The group is seeking to “make some of those solutions that were put in place during the pandemic permanent,” McAleer said.

Organizers made the decision to shift the event online again this year in December, at the height of the surge fueled by the Omicron variant, she said. But hundreds of new participants are set to take part in this year’s walk despite that, according to McAleer.

“We’ve also had this year about 600 new people joining. That just speaks to the work that we’re doing, to just the attention that this issue has had over the past couple of years,” she said. “As of [Saturday], we have about 1,300 virtual walkers.”

In prior years, when the walk was held in person, the group aimed to raise $2 million, McAleer said. The 2012 and 2013 walks both raised more than $3 million, the Globe reported.

For this year’s walk, the organization is encouraging participants to “put their own do-it-yourself spin” on the event by walking a local route, joining a virtual walk experience, or planning a relay race. Participants include a team from Instacart that intends to walk 331 miles beginning from the Museum of Science, to represent the number of grocery stores on the platform that accept EBT and SNAP benefits.

