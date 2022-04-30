Greene and Boebert are ‘not quite buddy-buddy’ and other revelations from report on House Freedom Caucus

Based on interviews with more than 40 Republicans — including 16 lawmakers in the Freedom Caucus — the story provides a look into a group that shapeshifted during the Trump era to become one less bound by concrete policy principles as it took on a “more populist and nationalist” approach to politics.

Here are three major revelations about the group that we learned.

Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert are ‘not quite buddy-buddy’

Although Representatives Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and Lauren Boebert of Colorado appear to be cut from the same cloth to those on the outside — both are reliable provocateurs when it comes to championing MAGA causes — the pair are “not quite buddy-buddy” inside the House GOP, Politico reported. Republicans privately shared with the outlet that Boebert, who is viewed as more of a team player, “detests” being tied to Greene.

One recent heated confrontation between the pair serves as a microcosm of the larger identity crisis unfolding, Politico reported. When the House Freedom Caucus board of directors gathered in March, the two had a run-in over Greene appearing at an event organized by a known white nationalist the month prior. An anonymous GOP lawmaker told Politico that the quarrel caused at least one onlooker to fear it would escalate beyond a “verbal cage match.”

The standoff opened a “new window into the internal dynamics between two of the group’s highest-profile members,” Politico reported. It was only one day after their board-meeting clash that they jointly heckled President Biden during his State of the Union address.

Members have remained relatively quiet about explosive Kevin McCarthy tapes

Despite Freedom Caucus members regularly defending each other against intra-party attacks, Politico reported, the ultra-conservative group has shied away from airing as many grievances against Representative Kevin McCarthy, the House Republican leader, following a series of audio recordings where he criticized both Trump and some of his most fervent supporters being released by the New York Times. Both Boebert and Greene were mentioned in the tapes.

Yet that does not mean McCarthy, who is bidding to become the next House speaker if Republicans reclaim the majority this fall, is in the clear. Some members of the group are “taking a wait-and-see approach” before condemning him due to Trump and their own base appearing unperturbed by the remarks, Politico reported, while others are “staying mum as the group prepares to seek concessions from senior Republicans” if the party is successful during the upcoming election season.

But all members “are keeping their eyes out for future revelations that may emerge about the GOP leader,” Politico reported.

Future of the group and their strategy within the House is unclear

When the Freedom Caucus first took the stage several years ago, it did so under the shared belief that members would both be willing to stake a stance against party leaders “when they felt their conservative principles were being ignored,” but also support leadership on “stopgap spending bills to prevent government shutdown,” Politico reported.

“We support open, accountable and limited government, the Constitution and the rule of law, and policies that promote the liberty, safety and prosperity of all Americans,” the group’s mission statement read when it launched.

But now it is unclear what to expect out of the caucus, Politico reported, with some of its founding members preferring that the group pick policy battles aimed at pushing the party further right and consider alliances with leaders looking to “train their fire on Joe Biden” rather than other high-profile lawmakers in their conference. Some interviewed, however, said the group was bound to revert to its obstructionist ways if the GOP takes back control of the House.

One of the biggest challenges facing the group next year, Politico reported, is when it will “act as a unit” on legislative matters. The caucus has “roughly 35 active current members,” including lawmakers like Greene and Boebert, who current and former members told the outlet “would have been shut out as potential chaos agents” if they initially tried to join. Even last year members were split over embracing the GOP’s floor strategy of preventing Democrats from passing noncontroversial legislation in an expedient manner.

If Republicans secure a slim majority in the House in November, the group may have more room to push its agenda — but what “those priorities will be months down the line is anyone’s guess,” Politico reported.

Shannon Larson can be reached at shannon.larson@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shannonlarson98.