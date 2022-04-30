Baker’s bid to boost housing runs into wall of cities and towns

The Globe’s article on the mandatory multifamily zoning for so-called MBTA Communities ( “Pushback against new law to spur housing,” Page A1, April 24) misses important parts of the controversy. I spent days reading public comments on this program, and it is not just small towns that complain that they lack wastewater treatment or road and school infrastructure to handle the growth the new zoning would generate. Larger communities also raise objections. For example, Medford does not want to change its “dense suburban” character to “dense urban.” Brookline observes that the proposed zoning would have the effect of “mandating already dense communities to become much denser [while] allowing low density communities to maintain their low density.”

Housing advocates claim that local officials’ fears are “overblown.” However, the zoning change creates a template for development in 175 cities and towns, and once adopted, it will be hard to modify. To suggest that the objections reflect a desire to restrict affordable housing is disingenuous, since the most frequent criticism of the legislation is that it fails to encourage affordable housing and its main impact will be more market-rate housing.

Instead of antagonizing cities and towns with a one-size-fits-all zoning mandate, the state should identify new sources of revenue to subsidize housing for people locked out of the housing market.

Randall Block

Newton

The writer is president of the community organization RightSize Newton.





In face of housing crisis, state’s push is good policy

Clark Ziegler, of the Massachusetts Housing Partnership advocacy group, says communities’ fears over the state’s housing law are overblown. Adam Chapdelaine, the outgoing town manager in Arlington, says it’s “increasingly irrefutable” that “the region is suffering from a housing crisis.“ These comments in Catherine Carlock and Jon Chesto’s article are spot-on. Zoning modernization is an opportunity for us all to make our Commonwealth greener, more sustainable, and more economically competitive. We can do this thoughtfully while meeting both our regional and local goals.

To meet sustainability goals, we need increased use of public transit, reduced dependence on cars, and more efficient land use. Multifamily housing near transit addresses concerns over water use, air quality, flooding, and carbon output.

To meet goals for a competitive economy, we need financially accessible homes for employees.

Finally, for a more fair and racially equitable Massachusetts, housing policy must address the long, intentional harm of racial segregation. Communities that held vigils and marches in recent years can use this opportunity to advance racial equity locally.

Through our work along the North Shore, I’ve seen that we can build new homes that help make the community stronger. We encourage local leaders to take this opportunity and make it their own. We urge them to add affordability goals in their community-driven guidelines and create design and policy frameworks that honor an inclusive vision for how their community can look and who can live there.

This is good transit, environmental, housing, and economic policy. Most important, the MBTA zoning promotes access and fair housing while addressing the long history of segregation.

Andrew DeFranza

Executive director

Harborlight Community Partners

Beverly

HCP is a nonprofit community development corporation. The writer is also a member of the board of Citizens’ Housing and Planning Association.





Baker, Legislature should add teeth to enforcement mechanism

As the state’s transit-oriented housing law is implemented, it is clear that the governor did not give it strong enough teeth. He and the Legislature should put at stake a much larger and more wide-reaching pot of money: Chapter 90 funding, which amounts to an annual appropriation of approximately $300 million for municipal roadway maintenance.

The current enforcement mechanisms nibble around the edges. Restricting Chapter 90 funds for communities that refuse to allow more housing provides a much stronger “stick” for lawmakers to help bring towns into compliance.

Given our regional housing crisis, communities that flout state law should not receive a subsidy from those that do their part to expand housing opportunities.

Ari Ofsevit

Boston





There is a NIMBY horror story everywhere you look

Housing has been the bane of my existence in the many years I’ve lived in Greater Boston. Decent housing has been hard to come by unless one is wealthy or, ironically, poor. Working adults are compelled to live with roommates or accept substandard housing with surly landlords. Greedy universities compound the problem by flooding the market with naive students instead of providing for them.

There is a not-in-my-backyard horror story in virtually every city and town where a proposed housing development was held at bay for an obscene number of years (for example, Weiss Farm and the former Boston Regional Medical Center site in Stoneham). Woburn may have new apartments or condos coming online, but who are they for? Outsiders. Granite countertop and stainless steel appliance units with “amenities” are not targeting middle- and working-class Woburnites. Nor are the so-called mini-units proposed for the mythical young professionals.

Yes, expanded housing would increase the local population and demand for services. However, at the same time, it would expand the tax base, enabling more police, etc., to be hired. I hope Governor Baker’s expanded housing initiative won’t be thwarted, or diluted to the point of nonviability. I was glad to learn that there is some flexibility in applying the standards of the zoning law. Please continue to highlight that point. Otherwise, the dominant claim of opponents will be that government is ramming this down the people’s throats.

P. Lewis

Woburn





We can’t forget most pressing need: homes for low-income renters

I was pleased to read that the April 22 Business article “Report: US short of affordable housing” emphasized that the greatest need was for housing for extremely low-income renters. However, it made only a brief mention of public housing, which, historically, has been the largest supplier of housing for our low-income population.

More adequate funding of public housing from the state and federal government would result in more housing precisely for those who need it the most: low-income seniors, families, and people facing serious physical and mental challenges.

Funding for public housing should be a priority for all funding agencies. Sadly this is not the case. Even the board of our town’s Affordable Housing Trust Fund has failed to include a representative from the board of the Arlington Housing Authority (public housing).

Jo Anne Preston

Commissioner

Arlington Housing Authority

Arlington