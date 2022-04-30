Consider this: Panel discussions around Boston, April 30 - May 6

“The seemingly innocuous question ‘Where are you from?’ dangerously stereotypes Asian Americans as the perennial other. To counter the harm, ‘In Our Own Words’ elevates the lived experiences of the Harvard Asian diaspora through the power of narratives in this hour of storytelling.”

“The Panola Project: Celebrating the Power of Black Women”

Independent Film Festival Boston, 7 p.m., in-person

“The Panola Project,” by filmmakers Rachael DeCruz and Jeremy S. Levine, chronicles the efforts of Dorothy Oliver to keep her small town of Panola, Ala., safe from COVID-19, and how a rural Black community came together to survive, with 99 percent of adults receiving the vaccine in a state with one of the lowest vaccination rates in the country. A conversation with Oliver and filmmakers Levine and DeCruz is moderated by Amber Payne, co-editor in chief of The Emancipator.

Monday, May 2

Lowell Lecture with Life Is Good cofounder John Jacobs

Boston Public Library/Lowell Institute, 6 p.m., virtual and in-person

A conversation with Life Is Good cofounder John Jacobs and Boston Public Library president David Leonard on “the power of optimism.” Jacobs discusses how a Boston-based family business grew into a $150 million lifestyle brand that “changes lives through its charitable foundation and simple wisdom.”





Tuesday, May 3

“Can We Resist the Hijacking of Democracy in America & Beyond?”

WGBH, 5 p.m., virtual

In the context of Russia’s assault on Ukraine and the recent elections of pro-Putin regimes in Hungary and Serbia, international legal scholar, human rights leader, and professor of Practice in Diplomacy at Tufts John Shattuck and “Justice Matters” podcast host Sushma Raman discuss the current world crisis with regard to human rights, “a fight which challenges Americans domestically, as well as internationally.”

“Paving Over People: Traffic, Air Pollution, and Health”

Boston Public Library, 6 p.m., virtual

Participants in the Community Assessment of Freeway Exposure and Health Study discuss the health risks of highway pollution and their community-based participatory research air pollution studies. Panelists include Lydia Lowe of the Chinatown Community Land Trust, Doug Brugge of the University of Connecticut School of Medicine, and Ellin Reisner of the Somerville Transportation Equity Partnership.





Wednesday, May 4

“Reinventing Mental Health Care”

Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, 12 p.m., virtual

Considering the dramatically increased demand for mental health services during the pandemic, panelists will bring their expertise in clinical care, academic research, and population health, as well as lived experience with serious mental illness, to explore new approaches to mental health care.





Thursday, May 5

“Creating an Equitable and Resilient Region: MetroCommon 2050”

Metropolitan Area Planning Council/JFK Library, 10 a.m., in-person

State Representatives Christine Barber, Michelle Ciccolo, Andy Vargas, and other leaders discuss the MetroCommon 2050 plan, “our roadmap to a more equitable, sustainable, and prosperous region,” and how residents can get involved.

“Impact of Art & Technology on Health & Happiness in the Built Environment”

Boston Design Week, 6 p.m., virtual

A panel of “artists, tech lovers, and real estate professionals” discuss “how art and technology enhance the human experience within the built environment.”