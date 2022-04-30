Hatching new herring fisheries, one truckload at a time

Orphanos, chairman of the Middleborough-Lakeville Herring Fishery Commission, hurried to a semi-truck where a team transferred the fish to a tank filled with river water pumped minutes earlier and fortified with with liquid oxygen.

The net emerged with a cluster of herring, their silver scales shimmering iridescent as they flopped, despite the overcast day.

MIDDLEBOROUGH — Bill Orphanos dipped a green fishing net into the waters of a herring run in the Nemasket River in Middleborough one recent morning, pulling it through the water.

Soon, Orphanos and seven others from the Fishery Commission and Rhode Island Department of Fish and Wildlife had collected about 500 fish. The truck would bring the herring to Ten Mile River, just east of Providence, near the Massachusetts-Rhode Island border.

Advertisement

There, they hoped, the fish would spawn, reviving a herring population that had dwindled likely due in large part to human activities.

“Usually we see our first herring in the middle of February, and it’s usually just a few,” Orphanos said. “Then most will come up later on in March, and usually peak around Easter. And this year, it’s been so cold, we found that numbers are a lot lower than they have been, and they’re coming in spurts.”

The herring rushing up the river were a sign of spring for centuries, but in recent decades their populations fell sharply, likely a combination of over-fishing, dams blocking their spawning sites, and pollution.

To help herring populations, local watershed groups and state fish and wildlife departments have come up with a loan program: Fish from thriving runs, like the Nemasket River, are transported from their home spawning sites to waterways that have struggling populations, often where a dam was recently removed or pollution cleaned up. There, the herring spawn a new generation of fish and return to sea.

Advertisement

Herring caught in a net were transported to a fish tank on a truck. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

The loaned herring, officials said, should still return to their original homes the following year. But the herring hatched in the Ten Mile River, for instance, will return there when it’s their time to spawn, rekindling the population.

“Herring have such an important role — culturally, ecologically,” said Katharine Lange, policy specialist, with the Massachusetts Rivers Alliance.

The Nemasket River’s run has been contributing fish for the last few years, Orphanos said, typically about 1,000 at a time to various local rivers and ponds. In 2018, an estimated 700,000 herring passed through the Nemasket River, and 800,000 in 2019. Last year the number was slightly over 700,000, he said.

“Although the Nemasket River has a very healthy fish run, there are other tributaries that do not have that kind of population, but have had them historically,” Lange said. “When those fish grow up, and go out to sea, and come back, they will be returning to these other tributaries that don’t have fish runs otherwise.”

Herring spend most of their lives in the ocean, but they return to the rivers and waterways they were born in to spawn. Each female lays about 20,000 eggs before swimming back out to sea with the males. Some herring make multiple spawning trips throughout their lives, traveling from the Atlantic to the ponds and streams they hatched in starting around age 3 and up to about age 6.

When those waterways are blocked or inhospitable, herring populations can dwindle or die out entirely. And that can have far-reaching effects: herring are central to food webs, with fish, birds, and mammals like otters relying on them for sustenance. They’re also important to the people of Massachusetts, in particular members of Indigenous tribes like the Wampanoag.

Advertisement

Fishing herring in Massachusetts has been outlawed since 2006, except for enrolled members of Wampanoag tribes, who can fish for sustenance.

The herrings’ population crash in the region was likely because of a combination of factors, both in freshwater and out in the ocean, said Brad Chase, program leader of the Massachusetts Division of Marine Fisheries’ Diadromous Fisheries Project.

“The ocean is a black box. There’s much we don’t know about what’s affecting their growth and survival in the ocean,” Chase said. “And we’re all very concerned about climate change impacts, because the ocean is rapidly warming.”

When planning herring loans, Chase said, he and his colleagues look for genetically similar populations in areas where locals are already counting herring populations. It helps if a town has recently removed a dam or narrow culvert blocking a river or stream.

Once they arrive in their new river, Chase said, the more mature fish over the age of 3 will usually begin spawning quickly.

“The ones that are really ripe, as we call it, they probably get right back in the mode where they’re ready to dance and spawn and start their courtship behavior,” Chase said. “Whereas ones that are not very ripe, they probably just relax, get used to a new water body, swim around for a while. We’re moving them from freshwater to freshwater, so we would not expect too much of a physiological response like you might get if they’re coming from saltwater to freshwater.”

Advertisement

In the Nemasket River, a large heron flew high above the team as they finished collecting herring out of the water. The fish support other populations as well, from osprey and herons to otters and larger fish. Passersby, too, stopped to see what was happening, a few stopping to talk to the workers.

“People care about the runs, and they want to see support for the runs,” Chase said. “They want to see stewardship.”

Emily Quaresma transferred fish she caught in a net to another net. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff





































Gal Tziperman Lotan can be reached at gal.lotan@globe.com or at 617-929-2043.