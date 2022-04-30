Scouting QB Bailey Zappe, who blew up the record books in his one season at Western Kentucky

Zappe transferred to Western Kentucky from Houston Baptist for his senior season. He put up huge numbers — he overtook Joe Burrow’s single-season passing records with 5,967 passing yards and 62 touchdowns.

The Patriots selected the first quarterback of Day 3 of the NFL Draft when they chose Bailey Zappe with the 137th pick in the fourth round.

Here’s the scouting report, courtesy of Field Level Media, and a highlight reel.

Scouting report

The overview: Zappe has one of the best resumes in college quarterback history if based solely on production. He was a dominant force in the FCS in 2019 and 2020, but elevated his game to new heights as a member of the Hilltoppers. He earned Conference USA’s 2021 MVP honors, taking Western Kentucky to its first C-USA conference championship appearance since 2016 and racking up a Senior Bowl invite.

Get Point After Delivering exclusive analysis and commentary on the Patriots and the NFL right to your inbox, three times a week during the season. Enter Email Sign Up

The strengths: No shortage of system quarterbacks trampolined into the record books with all-go and quick verticals playcalling, but Zappe is more than numbers. He’s able to make some beautiful touch throws, and knows to efficiently change trajectories. Zappe has a release with no wasted motion, and he’s a good short passer who leads his targets well. He’s also incredibly confident and willing to take shots.

Advertisement

The weaknesses: Zappe is an undersized passer doesn’t meet typical height thresholds (He’s 6 feet). Arm strength is far below average for an NFL quarterback and will be a difficult hurdle to overcome. He’s also a limited athlete who will struggle to make plays and struggles to survive in the pocket when things break down.

Pro comp: Gardner Minshew, Eagles

Zappe doesn’t have the same level of feel within the pocket as Minshew, but he’s a similar athlete with limited arm talent. Just like Minshew, he has sufficient accuracy to move the chains.

Advertisement

Highlight reel

Watch him air it out here.

Other scouting reports





Katie McInerney can be reached at katie.mcinerney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @k8tmac.