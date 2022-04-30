fb-pixel Skip to main content
NHL PLAYOFFS

Bruins to open series vs. Hurricanes on Monday. Here’s the full schedule for the first-round series.

By Matt Pepin Globe Staff,Updated April 30, 2022, 1 hour ago
Craig Smith (left) and the Bruins open their first-round playoff series on Monday against goalie Frederik Andersen and the Hurricanes.John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

The Bruins are the top wild-card team in the NHL’s Eastern Conference playoffs, and will open a first-round series against the Carolina Hurricanes on Monday, the NHL announced early Saturday morning.

The Hurricanes and Bruins have met in the playoffs twice recently, with the Bruins winning in 2020, one season after falling to Carolina in the conference finals in 2019. This season, the Hurricanes won all three regular-season games the teams played.

Times for games 5, 6, and 7 have not been set by the league yet.

All games will be televised on NESN and broadcast on radio station 98.5 The Sports Hub. Here is the full schedule:

Game 1 at Carolina: Monday, May 2, 7 p.m.

Game 2 at Carolina: Wednesday, May 4, 7 p.m.

Game 3 at Boston: Friday, May 6, 7 p.m.

Game 4 at Boston: Sunday, May 8, 12:30 p.m.

Game 5 at Carolina: Tuesday, May 10, TBD

Game 6 at Boston: Thursday, May 12, TBD

Game 7 at Carolina: Saturday, May 14, TBD

Boston Globe video