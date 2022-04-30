Bruins to open series vs. Hurricanes on Monday. Here’s the full schedule for the first-round series.

The Bruins are the top wild-card team in the NHL’s Eastern Conference playoffs, and will open a first-round series against the Carolina Hurricanes on Monday, the NHL announced early Saturday morning.

The Hurricanes and Bruins have met in the playoffs twice recently, with the Bruins winning in 2020, one season after falling to Carolina in the conference finals in 2019. This season, the Hurricanes won all three regular-season games the teams played.

Times for games 5, 6, and 7 have not been set by the league yet.