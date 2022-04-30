Bruins surprise longtime trainer Don DelNegro with a special gift ahead of retirement

Don DelNegro is coming to the end of his 29th and final year with the Bruins. But before he retires following the season, the longtime head athletic trainer received a surprise present from the players.

Escorted to a garage where the team was waiting for him, DelNegro was thanked for his commitment to the Bruins over nearly three decades by team captain Patrice Bergeron.

Bergeron then called for teammate Brad Marchand, who wheeled around the corner on a new Bruins-themed golf cart, which was gifted to DelNegro.