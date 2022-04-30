Damian Rivera helps propel Revolution to second straight win in starting debut

FOXBOROUGH – Rhode Island teenager Damian “Tico” Rivera capitalized on his first professional start and Matt Turner made his season debut in goal as the Revolution took a 2-0 victory over Inter Miami before a crowd of 25,501 Saturday night.

Rivera, 19, scored in the first minute as the Revolution (3-5-1, 10 points) took control early and capitalized on Miami’s (3-5-1, 10 points) injuries and red cards for their second successive home victory.

Rivera, from Cranston, R.I., roofed a left-footer over Nick Marsman 56 seconds into the contest. The sequence was set up when Matt Polster picked off a Marsman pass intended for Jean Mota, then Carles Gil found Rivera with a perfect lead pass on the left side of the penalty area.