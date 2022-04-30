Damian Rivera helps propel Revolution to second straight win in starting debut

FOXBOROUGH – Rhode Island teenager Damian “Tico” Rivera capitalized on his first professional start and Matt Turner made his season debut in goal as the Revolution took a 2-0 victory over Inter Miami before a crowd of 25,501 Saturday night.
Rivera, 19, scored in the first minute as the Revolution (3-5-1, 10 points) took control early and capitalized on Miami’s (3-5-1, 10 points) injuries and red cards for their second successive home victory.
Rivera, from Cranston, R.I., roofed a left-footer over Nick Marsman 56 seconds into the contest. The sequence was set up when Matt Polster picked off a Marsman pass intended for Jean Mota, then Carles Gil found Rivera with a perfect lead pass on the left side of the penalty area.
The Revolution, who play host to the Columbus Crew next Saturday, went with a one-striker setup, and Adam Buksa’s presence and hold-up play helped change the balance in the second half. Buksa drew fouls that led to red cards and the Revolution capitalized on a numerical advantage as Buksa headed in a DeJuan Jones cross in the 64th minute.
Miami striker Leonardo Campana and defender Aime Mabika went out with what appeared to be non-contact injuries in the first 19 minutes, then Miami lost two central defenders to a second caution, Damion Lowe (60th minute) and Jairo Quinteros (76th).
The game opened up in the second half, and the Revolution were able to pull the Miami central defenders out, leading to cautions issued to Jairo Quinteros (53d) and Lowe (54th). The rapid pace of the second half was displayed within a few seconds, as Buksa had a close-in shot saved (63d), Miami countered, then the Revolution returned on the attack, Buksa flicking on a Jones cross for his third goal of the season.
