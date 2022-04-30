Dearth of QB picks helps kickers be the stars of draft’s final day

Two punters and a placekicker went as the final day of selections began before any more quarterbacks were taken as most of the 32 NFL teams decided to pass on passers in what has been deemed a weak crop. So maybe it shouldn’t be surprising that LSU placekicker Cade York went to Cleveland at No. 124 overall, followed by Penn State punter Jordan Stout six spots later to Baltimore. At No. 133 to Tampa Bay, it was punter Jake Camarda of Georgia, four spots before the Patriots made Western Kentucky’s Bailey Zappe the fifth quarterback taken.

Running backs and kickers — kickers? — were a focus for much of Day 3 of the NFL draft on Saturday in Las Vegas.

“With the draft, it’s always a tossup, but I did have a good idea that I was going to be a Raven,” said Stout, who will compete with veteran Sam Koch. “I’m extremely excited about it.”

“One big thing for me is that I know special teams is always very successful with the Ravens.”

True. Justin Tucker has been the most accurate placekicker in NFL history, and Koch has been a mainstay in Baltimore since 2006.

Cleveland saw in York exactly what every team wants in a kicker with a game on the line: Utter confidence.

“I believe that I am the best kicker in this draft because I have been able to make big kicks in big situations,” he said. “I have been put out for a lot of long field goals in tough situations, and I still brought out good results in it. I think that is what makes me the best.”

Many scouts considered Camarda the best punter in the nation. He was the 11th player selected from the national champs.

“I think it has certainly prepared me for the next level, playing at Georgia for four years, playing in every single biggest game you can possibly imagine,” Camarda noted. “The Bucs certainly are a team that’s looking to make a big run. I definitely think that’s something with my history, playing in those big games and big moments, I certainly think it’s going to help play being with the Bucs.”

One more punter, San Diego State’s left-footed Matt Araiza, was the opening pick of the sixth round by Buffalo. He’ll go from kicking in pristine conditions to often-frigid Western New York.

“I’m kind of excited for that challenge,” said Araiza, who would someday like to punt, placekick and hold in the NFL. “I love it. I think the biggest job in the NFL is to out-punt the player across from you. As long as I can bring better field position to my team than the team we’re playing against, that’s kind of my goal.

“I think leg strength and athleticism are two things that help a lot in the conditions. Those are two things I pride myself in and two things I’ll continue to work on.”

The philosophy of taking running backs deeper into proceedings is nothing new, and several highly accomplished ball carriers were taken in Round 4. After Tampa Bay made tight end Cade Otton of Washington the leadoff pick — Rob Gronkowski has not publicly committed to return — Houston grabbed RB Dameon Pierce of Florida. From there, the likes of Zamir White of Georgia; Isaiah Spiller of Texas A&M; Pierre Strong, a standout from South Dakota State of the FCS; and Hassan Haskins of Michigan went off the board.

Of the 38 fourth-rounders, including compensatory choices, 20 were on offense, 15 on defense, and the three special-teamers.

The fifth round, however, got started with Washington grabbing North Carolina QB Sam Howell, who was projected as a much higher selection just a year ago, but didn’t have an outstanding final season for the Tar Heels.

Howell called it “a little stressful” to sit through four rounds.

“I was just hanging out and just waiting for a call, and I’m so glad it was Washington that called,” Howell said. “This is a perfect spot for me. It’s a team I wanted to play for all along.”

No surprise that the national champion Georgia Bulldogs were dominating these proceedings, either. They set a record through six rounds by having 15 selected: Eight on defense, six on offense, and punter Camarda.

Troy Hill returns to Rams

The Los Angeles Rams reacquired Troy Hill, sending a fifth-round pick in 2023 to the Cleveland Browns in a trade for the versatile defensive back.

Hill spent five seasons with the Rams after their return to Los Angeles in 2016, and he became a key component of their secondary as their top slot defender and nickel back. He started 39 games — including all 16 in the 2020 season — and made seven interceptions, returning two for touchdowns.

He left the Rams as a free agent in March 2021 for a two-year, $9 million contract with Cleveland. Hill was a solid presence on an inconsistent Browns defense, making 49 tackles and two sacks in 12 games despite missing time with a knee injury and a sprained neck.

Cleveland drafted Mississippi State’s Martin Emerson in the third round, adding youth and depth to its secondary while possibly decreasing Hill’s role.

The 30-year-old Hill seems likely to reassume his role as a key defensive back for the Rams, who lost starting cornerback Darious Williams to Jacksonville in free agency last month.

The Rams won the Super Bowl in their first season without Hill, whose base salary is $1.5 million for 2022. Hill attended high school in Ventura County, where the Rams’ training complex is located.

The Rams also lost safety John Johnson as a free agent to Cleveland before last season, but Los Angeles’ championship defense thrived despite a secondary that didn’t have the overall talent of the 2020 group. David Long, Dont’e Deayon, and rookie Robert Rochell all had little consistent success in Hill’s former role as the Rams’ fifth defensive back.

The Rams announced the deal during the fourth round, moments after choosing cornerback Decobie Durant of South Carolina State.

Rich Eisen happy running with friends

What started as a dare during the NFL Scouting Combine has morphed into much more for Rich Eisen.

Last Saturday at the Rose Bowl, the NFL Network host participated in his 18th “Run Rich Run.” Eisen donned his suit and tie to run the 40-yard dash at the iconic stadium, celebrating its centennial this year.

“Run Rich Run” aired during NFL Network’s coverage Saturday.

The Rose Bowl also has special meaning for Eisen. He covered the 1990 game as a University of Michigan student. It was Bo Schembechler’s last game as the Wolverines lost to USC.

Eisen’s first dash came during a lull at the 2005 combine, when Terrell Davis thought Eisen was joking when he asked Davis how fast he thought he could run. Eisen ran 6.77 seconds at the old RCA Dome in Indianapolis without any training and wearing wingtips. It has been his slowest time.

His quickest was 5.94 in 2016, one of four times he has been under six seconds.

A photo of Eisen running the 40 was the cover of his 2008 book. A silhouette of him running in a suit and tie is the logo of his talk show.

Since 2015, “Run Rich Run” has also been a fundraising event for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Last year’s campaign raised a record $1.7 million.

Fans the past seven years have been encouraged to submit videos on social media of them running the 40 using the hashtag #RunRichRun or #RunYour40.

“It has become so ingrained in everything that I do. It was a total lark [in 2005],” Eisen said. “The league and network support it by asking people around the country to run in their work suit or work clothes and send videos. I’ve seen people in firefighter, hazmat suits, lab coats, high heels, business attire. It just blows me away.”

Up until 2020, Eisen’s run took place during the combine and was shown during the final day of coverage. When the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the 2021 combine, the event had to find a new venue. It also saw an opportunity to increase participation.

Last year’s event took place at SoFi Stadium before the draft. While Eisen’s dash remained the highlight, NFL legends teamed up with entrepreneurs to run. Each pair ran a 40-yard dash, with the lowest combined time being declared the winner. Former players Cris Carter, Michael Vick, Rod Woodson, Robert Griffin III, and Eric Metcalf ran this year.

Marc Lore, a co-owner of the Minnesota Timberwolves, was the one who first came up with the idea last year of pairing legends with entrepreneurs.

“We get an opportunity to meet people in a different light than we normally would get to meet them,” Carter said. “We have a lot of good people around the league. And that’s what Rich is. A lot of this is us supporting him.”