Doc Rivers offers hopeful prognosis on Joel Embiid’s availability

The best Philadelphia coach Doc Rivers could offer Saturday about Joel Embiid’s possible availability for the Eastern Conference semifinal series against Miami was a two-word answer.

The 76ers and Heat both hit the practice floor Saturday to begin the process of adjusting for a playoff series that won’t have Embiid at the start — at minimum. Embiid, the NBA’s scoring champion and an MVP finalist, has a right orbital fracture and a mild concussion, injuries that were suffered Thursday in a first-round series-clincher at Toronto and were announced Friday night.

Game 1 is Monday in Miami. And the 76ers will be without their center who averaged 30 points per game this season.

“I don’t know how you make up for it, but you figure out how to,” Rivers said. “Yeah, I mean, it’s just a tough injury. The good news, I guess, is he’s had it before. The bad news is there’s just no timeline for when he’s coming back.”

There were no outward signs of celebration in Miami on Saturday because of Embiid’s absence.

Quite the contrary, actually.

“I feel bad for my guy,” said Miami’s Jimmy Butler, who played with Embiid in Philadelphia. “Obviously, one of my former teammates. Arguably, the MVP of this league. And I think I speak for everybody that’s a part of this team — we want Jo to play. We want to go up against them at full strength and prove that we can hang with anybody and we can beat anybody. It’s a mishap. I hope he recovers well, and gets back very, very soon.”

Embiid led the 76ers with averages of 30.6 points, 11.7 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks per game during the regular season. And even though he’s bothered by a right thumb ligament injury that will require offseason surgery, he also averaged 26.2 points and 11.3 rebounds in the six games against the Raptors.

He’s one of three finalists for MVP, along with Denver’s Nikola Jokic and Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Losing Embiid would be difficult enough for the 76ers under any circumstances. The fact that it happened with a 29-point lead and 3:58 left in a game that had essentially been decided only makes it worse.

Rivers bristled at criticism of why he had Embiid in the game at that point. Philadelphia’s lead was never smaller than 18 in the fourth quarter Thursday, was still 25 with five minutes to play and had reached 29 on back-to-back baskets by Tobias Harris and Embiid.

Rivers said the Raptors still had their starters in, and that he was about to call time to sub out his starters when the lead reached 29. He also said that in one-sided closeout games, that would be about the time where benches get cleared.

“Not upset that he was in,” Rivers said. “You can make that a big deal if you want. Just go and look at every team, and every game, and their guys were in until about the 4:00, 3:00 mark.”

Embiid went through a similar issue — orbital fracture and concussion — in 2018 and missed 10 games, plus needed surgery because of the fracture. The 76ers have not mentioned surgery as a possibility this time around, which would seem to raise the possibility that Embiid could be back quicker than he was four years ago.

The concussion would be the first hurdle to clear, and it’s anyone’s guess when Embiid would escape those protocols.

Warriors, Grizzlies prep for Game 1

Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson have the Golden State Warriors in their seventh Western Conference semifinal in 10 seasons, with both finally as healthy as they’ve been since reaching five straight NBA Finals from 2015-19.

That remarkable run started when the Warriors rallied from a 2-1 deficit in the second round against Memphis in 2015, marking a big switch in the direction for both franchises.

Ja Morant has the rebuilt Grizzlies back in the West semis for the first time since that series. The dynamic guard leads a young, brash, and deep roster that edged Golden State for the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference with the NBA’s best record behind only Phoenix.

And Memphis can’t wait to see how it matches up with the playoff-tested Warriors.

“We feel like we are one of the best backcourts in the league as well,” Morant said. “So, going into any matchup, we’re taking ourselves over anybody. We’re very confident. We put in the work.”

The third-seeded Warriors, rested with three days off since ousting Denver on Wednesday, know what they want starting Sunday afternoon in Memphis in Game 1.

“We’ve been around the block, and we’re trying to get back to the mountaintop and understand the opportunity in front of us,” Curry said Saturday before the Warriors left San Francisco.

The last time these teams met on the playoff stage in 2015, Memphis jumped out to a 2-1 lead. The Warriors found their turning point after that and went on to win the series in six games on their way to capturing the franchise’s first championship in 40 years.

Golden State coach Steve Kerr calls this a “role reversal” with the Warriors the younger team then and now the more experienced group with four main players still around from that title squad. And yes, Kerr believes postseason runs help teams forge an identity.

“Memphis is in a similar boat now gaining that experience, feeling what it’s like to be on the road and trailing in the fourth quarter, and they’ve done a really good job of advancing and getting to this stage and now it continues,” Kerr said. “The more experience you get, the better.”

Memphis earned the No. 8 seed a year ago after beating San Antonio, then going on the road to beat the Warriors in the play-in tournament.

The Grizzlies took three of four in the regular season with Thompson playing only once, Draymond Green playing two, and Curry averaging 36.3 points in his three games.

Curry scored at least 30 points in his last two games, often coming off the bench in all but Game 5 against the Nuggets to protect his tender left foot. Thompson is thrilled to be back in the playoffs after his 2½-year recovery from surgeries for a torn ACL in his left knee and a torn right Achilles.

“Now that we are finally nearly whole, it’s such a great playoffs again and we look forward to the next round,” Thompson said.

The Grizzlies are still playing because they play their best in the final 12 minutes. They’re the first team in NBA history to post multiple comeback victories when trailing by double digits going into the fourth quarter, and they did it three times ousting Minnesota.

They outscored Minnesota, 198-136, in the final quarter, finishing the series with a 40-22 edge in the fourth of Game 6 Friday. The Grizzlies ended the game on a 17-7 run. The Grizzlies not only lead the NBA scoring 33 points in the fourth quarter this postseason, they also top the league in that quarter making 45.3 percent of their 3-pointers.

League frowns on Suns

The NBA fined the Phoenix Suns fined $25,000 for violating injury reporting rules by failing to disclose guard Devin Booker’s participation status in an accurate and timely manner before Game 6 of the first-round playoff series against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Booker returned from a strained right hamstring to help the Suns beat the Pelicans, 115-109, on Thursday night in New Orleans in the series-ending game.

The Suns will open the second round at home against Dallas on Monday night.