EMass baseball: Medfield’s Jack Collins headlines Players of the Week

Eric Bridges, St. Mary’s — The sophomore righthander continued his dominant 4-0 start, throwing a complete-game one-hitter with nine strikeouts in a 5-1 Catholic Central win over Archbishop Williams.
Colton Colleran, Mashpee — The junior recorded six hits across wins over Rockland (10-3) and East Bridgewater (6-5), highlighted by a 4-for-4 day against the latter that included a walkoff single in the seventh.
Jack Collins, Medfield — On Monday, the junior fired six shutout innings with nine strikeouts in a 3-0 win over Norwood before delivering a 5-hit, 7-RBI performance in a 12-0 win over Medway.
Henry DiGiorgio, Franklin — Pacing a red-hot offense that totaled 19 runs in two games, the sophomore went 4 for 5 with 5 runs, 2 RBIs, and a double in wins over Foxborough (8-2) and Milford (11-1).
Max and Josh Garner, Arlington — The brothers were at the center of success for the Spy Ponders. Josh recorded recorded four hits, scored three runs, and secured the win in relief in Monday’s 9-5 win over Woburn. On Wednesday, the two combined for 6 hits, 4 runs, and 3 RBIs in a 7-2 win over Burlington before Max went 2 for 3 with three runs in Thursday’s win over Stoneham.
Aidan O’Donnell, Abington — The senior righthander tossed the program’s first no-hitter in 18 years in Tuesday’s win over Norwell, striking out 10 with no walks. The only baserunner reached via an error.
Tommy Sullivan, Plymouth South — The senior starred in Wednesday’s 9-1 win over Marshfield, punching out 13 batters and allowing just three hits while going 2 for 4 with 2 RBIs.