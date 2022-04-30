EMass baseball: Medfield’s Jack Collins headlines Players of the Week

Eric Bridges, St. Mary’s — The sophomore righthander continued his dominant 4-0 start, throwing a complete-game one-hitter with nine strikeouts in a 5-1 Catholic Central win over Archbishop Williams.

Colton Colleran, Mashpee — The junior recorded six hits across wins over Rockland (10-3) and East Bridgewater (6-5), highlighted by a 4-for-4 day against the latter that included a walkoff single in the seventh.

Jack Collins, Medfield — On Monday, the junior fired six shutout innings with nine strikeouts in a 3-0 win over Norwood before delivering a 5-hit, 7-RBI performance in a 12-0 win over Medway.