Game 22: Red Sox at Orioles lineups and notes

With a six-game homer drought behind them and a series-opening win on the board, the Red Sox can clinch the series in Baltimore with a win on Saturday.

Nate Eovaldi will look to keep the Orioles bats quiet after the Sox held Baltimore to one run on five hits on Friday; Eovaldi has plenty of experience against the Orioles, with a 3.74 ERA in 15 starts against them.

Righthander Spenser Watkins will make his second career start against Boston — he was shelled at Fenway in his first, allowing six earned runs in just four innings of work last August, before a pair of more respectable appearances against the Sox out of the bullpen in September.