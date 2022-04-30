Game 22: Red Sox at Orioles lineups and notes

With a six-game homer drought behind them and a series-opening win on the board, the Red Sox can clinch the series in Baltimore with a win on Saturday.
Nate Eovaldi will look to keep the Orioles bats quiet after the Sox held Baltimore to one run on five hits on Friday; Eovaldi has plenty of experience against the Orioles, with a 3.74 ERA in 15 starts against them.
Righthander Spenser Watkins will make his second career start against Boston — he was shelled at Fenway in his first, allowing six earned runs in just four innings of work last August, before a pair of more respectable appearances against the Sox out of the bullpen in September.
Lineups
RED SOX (9-12): TBA
Pitching: RHP Nathan Eovaldi (1-0, 3.32 ERA)
ORIOLES (6-14): TBA
Pitching: RHP Spenser Watkins (0-0, 2.77 ERA)
Time: 7:05 p.m.
TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7
Red Sox vs. Watkins: Bogaerts 2-4, Dalbec 1-2, Devers 0-5, Hernández 1-4,Martinez 1-1, Kevin Plawecki 1-1, Verdugo 0-4, Vázquez 0-1
Orioles vs. Eovaldi: Gutiérrez 1-5, Hays 6-16, Mancini 2-14, McKenna 0-2, Mountcastle 4-9, Mullins 6-20, Odor 2-14, Owings 0-2, Santander 3-12, Urías 0-2
Stat of the day: The Sox’ recent six-game stretch without a homer was their joint-longest drought since 1999.
Notes: J.D. Martinez has missed six of Boston’s last nine games with left adductor tightness, but manager Alex Cora said Martinez could play Saturday and Sunday ... Eovaldi has yielded two earned runs or fewer in each of his first four starts, but he’s had problems keeping the ball in the park. The righthander has given up seven home runs in 21 2/3 innings after allowing just 15 in 182 1/3 innings last season ... Watkins is 0-1 with a 9.00 ERA in three career games against Boston ... The Red Sox won for just the second time in its last seven games on Friday as they try to climb back toward .500.
Amin Touri can be reached at amin.touri@globe.com.