‘I think I can push my game to a different level.’ Hampus Lindholm is thinking big with the Bruins

Lindholm’s combination of size (6 feet 4 inches, 215 pounds), agility, intelligence, and passing skills let him create advantages all over the ice. The Bruins scouted him for years, hoping that when his contract was up, they could find a way to bring him aboard.

The Bruins call him “Lindy.” Swedish newspapers call him “Hampe.” His new coach calls him a “one-man breakout.”

Hampus Lindholm may be unfamiliar to those in Boston, so here’s an introduction.

They were dreaming of plays like he made April 23 against the Rangers.

In the final minute of a scoreless first period, Lindholm stifled a rush by Artemi Panarin, swatting the superstar’s stick and eclipsing his path. As Panarin conceded the battle, Lindholm turned up the ice and sent a clean outlet pass to Brad Marchand.

As Lindholm cleared the defensive zone by himself, defense partner Charlie McAvoy was moving his feet and licking his chops.

“Charlie’s gone,” coach Bruce Cassidy said. “We’ve got a four on two on one play.”

McAvoy jumping into the attack put the Rangers in scramble mode. Winger Frank Vatrano charged back to help his defensemen, but David Pastrnak got open, stick raised for a one-timer.

“Marchy hits Charlie, he hits Pasta, easy open-net goal,” Cassidy said. “That’s the difference Hampus brings.”

Lindholm earned no assist for that sequence. For a top-pair defenseman, his point totals — 227 in 592 games — are not spectacular. But the Bruins are not the only NHL team that believes he and McAvoy, both signed through 2030, are in the budding stages of a fruitful partnership.

And it may not be solely because McAvoy, widely considered one of the NHL’s best defensemen, is elevating Lindholm’s game.

“I’m a guy that wants to be known for making guys better,” Lindholm said after arriving in Boston in a March 19 trade with Anaheim. “I think any team I come to is going to be a better team. I know I’m going to make a difference.”

Lindholm, 28, was a high draft pick (No. 6 overall in 2012) who excelled early, before both he and the Ducks took a step back.

Throughout, his confidence has been a constant.

Looking for new challenges

Hampus Lindholm has always been obsessed with improvement, even as a teenager in Sweden. Charles Krupa/Associated Press

Lindholm is from Scania, the southernmost tip of Sweden. His home, Lerberget, is a former fishing village of about 3,000, named for the clay hill in town. Lindholm is a big fish who returns in the offseason without a ripple.

“It’s quiet there,” Lindholm said. At his new summer house, he listens to the birds while drinking morning coffee on his porch. “Our lifestyle here is pretty hectic, lots of games, body gets banged up. It’s super fun, you love being here, but it’s nice to recharge.”

For most of Lindholm’s youth, he was determined to leave.

Tall, athletic, and a swift skater, Lindholm was a natural fit for defense. Soon after he took his first strides at the rink in nearby Jonstorp, he was playing with kids two and three years older. Lindholm’s father, Jonas, became his team’s assistant coach.

The son of a funeral director and a senior home nurse (mother Petra), Lindholm was respectful of his elders. “It’s easy to forget all the things they’ve been through,” he said. “Sometimes you have to sit down and let them talk a little bit.”

When it came to hockey, he had his say.

Advertisement

As a 17-year-old rookie for Rögle, the local pro team, Lindholm was hellbent on making an impression. It didn’t matter that he was a skinny kid playing against men, a spare part on the roster. It was his draft season (2011-12).

“He had played a few games, and the team had lost seven or eight in a row,” coach Dan Tangnes said. “They interviewed him and said, ‘What do you have to say about playing in the big leagues?’ He said something like, ‘I don’t know what to say. I’ve been losing since I got here, and I hate [expletive] losing.’ ”

The previous season, Tangnes was coaching the Rögle under-20s, and he called up a 16-year-old Lindholm. The new kid asked why he wasn’t on the power play.

Good question, Tangnes told him. Lindholm walked the blue line gracefully, but his teammates were better shooting threats. Lindholm went out before morning practices, shot 100 extra pucks a day, and became a power-play quarterback.

It had Tangnes asking questions of the Swedish national team: Why wasn’t Lindholm on it?

“I’m never going to argue, because I know how hard it is to make those choices,” said Tangnes, who now coaches Swiss powerhouse EV Zug. “For me, this was the one case. Come on, guys. You have eight D’s better than him?”

Lindholm joined the U-17s, became a national team fixture, and helped Sweden to the 2018 World Championship.

Lindholm’s obsession for improvement even flustered his mentor, former Islanders captain and Rögle legend Kenny Jönsson.

Advertisement

“He gave me a little headache,” said Jönsson, a Rögle assistant at the time. “When they’re learning faster than you can teach, that gives you the urgency to help them even more. I had to learn some new things.”

Rögle had earned promotion to Sweden’s top division. Lindholm’s coaches thought he should stay and develop more gradually. The kid had made up his mind.

“He’s a hard-headed [expletive] sometimes,” said Trent Yawney, Lindholm’s head coach with AHL Norfolk (2012-13) and defensive assistant in Anaheim (2014-18). “A strong personality. A lot of that is what makes him good. He’s not afraid of the big stage.”

When the NHL locked out its players during 2012 training camps, many veterans found temporary work with European teams. But the AHL was suddenly stocked with young stars, such as third-year Oiler Taylor Hall. Facing faster, stronger opponents on a smaller ice sheet — international rinks are 15 feet wider than those in North America — left Lindholm flailing.

“A fish out of water,” recalled Yawney, now a Kings assistant. “He was getting run over. Guys were going by him. He couldn’t defend anybody.”

Lindholm adjusted quickly. By Christmas, Yawney said, opposing coaches couldn’t stop talking about him.

In it for the long haul

Hampus Lindholm will be 36 when his new eight-year deal with the Bruins expires, a long-term commitment from both sides. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

The Ducks were dreaming of Norris Trophies when a 20-year-old Lindholm had a more productive rookie year (6-24–30) than those of Erik Karlsson and Victor Hedman. Lindholm could handle the Western Conference’s most powerful forwards. He could keep up with the quickest ones.

Advertisement

“When he’s in his mid-20s,” coach Bruce Boudreau predicted to the Los Angeles Times, “he’s going to be as good as there is.”

Lindholm recalled those years as a “fairy tale.” Years after their 2007 Stanley Cup title, the Ducks still had a formidable roster. He was Anaheim’s future on D. Lindholm learned from veteran Francois Beauchemin — who “never took any of his [expletive],” Yawney noted — and absorbed the teachings of Hall of Famer Scott Niedermayer, a Ducks adviser.

Lindholm formed a “Hakuna Matata” bromance with winger Rickard Rakell, with whom he lived for four years. They started referring to themselves as “Timon and Pumbaa,” after the inseparable characters from “The Lion King.”

“He’s not a shy guy,” said Rakell, who was also traded at this year’s deadline (to Pittsburgh). “Very easy to be around. We were really close, but then we got so tired of each other. Me snoring at night, him talking in his sleep … we had to split up. Too much of each other.”

Anaheim made the playoffs in each of Lindholm’s first five years, including trips to the Western Conference finals in 2015 and ‘17. Lindholm played the latter series with a torn shoulder, one of several injuries suffered over the last half-decade. He played 18 games last season.

At the time of his trade, Lindholm was paired with rookie Jamie Drysdale, who has since changed addresses. Drysdale was staying at Lindholm’s 4,700-square-foot villa in Irvine, Calif., with oversized windows and a wraparound pool. The home is on the market for $4.9 million.

Lindholm now rents a Seaport apartment, but he’s got a place lined up in the North End this summer. “A little Euro,” he said. “They’ve got the Italian restaurants and such. A little quiet, too, but so close to everything. I’m super excited.”

Lindholm will be 36 at the end of the eight-year, $52 million contract extension he signed after being traded. By then, he hopes he’ll have brought the Stanley Cup to Lerberget.

“Making this league is super hard, but staying in it is harder,” Lindholm said. “Playing a lot of minutes and being trusted by the coaches to play against the top guys night in, night out, it’s an honor. Coming here, I think I can push my game to a different level, and I’m really excited about that.”

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @mattyports and on Instagram @mattyports.