Scouting Jack Jones, new Patriots defensive back with electric ball skills

Jones transferred from USC to Arizona State, where he notched 42 tackles in his final season. He’s turning 25 in December.

The Patriots drafted defensive back Jack Jones with the 121st pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Here’s a scouting report, courtesy of Field Level Media, and a highlight reel.

The overview: Jones earned five-star grades out of high school with his electric athleticism and ball skills. He led USC in interceptions after starting 14 games as a true sophomore. Those skills were still apparent even after his detour to junior college and his transfer to Arizona State.

Advertisement

The strengths: Jones is an easy mover with light feet, loose hips, and greasy knees to change directions in a flash. He has the straight-line speed to handle vertical threats and shows excellent balance out of his breaks. He has experience playing on offense, and that shows in his understanding of what receivers are trying to do.

The weaknesses: He has a slim frame, which raises concerns about his ability to match up with the monsters at receiver. He lacks knockdown power, an issue made worse because Jones often tackles high. Too often, he is left hanging onto the ballcarrier.

Pro comp: Janoris Jenkins, Tennessee Titans

It is a case of risk vs. reward with these two twitchy, albeit undersized cover-corners. Both possess the playmaking ability to earn Pro Bowl votes.

Highlight reel

Watch some of Jones’s tape from Arizona State. It’s queued up at a particularly impressive pick-six against Arizona.

Katie McInerney can be reached at katie.mcinerney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @k8tmac.