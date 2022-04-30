JD Martinez scratched from Red Sox lineup

“I just put him in the lineup until he tells me not to,” Cora said. “He went out there, he’s still feeling it so we went with Plan B. He’ll be available today, the goal is most likely he’ll be starting tomorrow, then Monday we have off and then he’s getting ready for Tuesday.”

Martinez has missed six of the last nine games while battling a sore groin muscle, though Cora said he would be available to pinch hit Saturday night.

BALTIMORE — Red Sox designated hitter JD Martinez was scratched from the lineup for Saturday’s game against the Orioles, but manager Alex Cora made it clear he was not characterizing the move as a setback. Rather, the manager said, he wrote Martinez into the lineup on the assumption he would be ready to start, and then removed him after consulting with the player.

Cora conceded to an abundance of caution so early in the season, though the 9-12 Sox certainly miss the punch of Martinez’s bat.

“If this was September he’ll be out there, but we’ve got to be smart with him,” Cora said. “We don’t like setbacks and the fact that he felt he could go but he’s feeling it, you just got to be smart about it.”

Cora said there was no regret about not putting Martinez on IL despite how much this has lingered. “No, he should be OK,” he said.

The original lineup had Martinez (batting .278 with one home run) DHing and batting fourth. The updated one had left fielder Alex Verdugo moving up from fifth to bat fourth and inserted Christian Arroyo into the DH spot for the second straight game. Arroyo had been slated for a night off.

Cora says Nick Pivetta’s timing has been off

Struggling righthander Nick Pivetta is back on the mound for the series finale Sunday, looking to break out of his dismal 0-3, 8.27 ERA start to the season. In four starts, Pivetta has pitched 16 ⅓ innings, with 13 walks and 19 hits.

“He grinded in Toronto but the velocity, you saw at the end he got to 96, he’s just got to keep building on that,” Cora said. “He found a few things in the one start against the Jays at Fenway, mechanic wise, that he feels like mechanic wise he’s been off the whole time. He felt better, so now just go out and compete and hopefully the mechanic part of it, making adjustments, is in the past and now he can go out and throw a lot of strikes.

“His timing has been off. He has good extension, regardless of velocity, it’s been his fastball placement. He’s been late getting to where he wants to be timing wise as far as landing, but it feels like the last one and half outings have been solid and he feels like he’s getting close.”

Jaylin Davis happy to see hitting coach Pete Fatse

Newly added outfielder Jaylin Davis has crossed paths with plenty of Red Sox, given his past time spent in the AL in Minnesota. But he is particularly happy to reunite with hitting coach Pete Fatse, with whom he shared a great relationship with the Twins.

“Definitely, I loved Fatse and working with him when I was over with the Twins, me and him still talked a lot in the offseason,” Davis said. “Just the familiarity and we work well together. I can go to him and work quick. It’s nice.”

Infield hits

The Red Sox are in the midst of playing 13 consecutive games against AL East opponents, but after this road trip ends Sunday, only five of their next 50 are in the division … Garrett Whitlock will start again on Wednesday against Anaheim with the same plan of using the bullpen in early relief of him. Beyond that, however, Cora wouldn’t commit. “Let’s see how he goes, we have the off day Monday, another off day a week Monday, he’ll start Wednesday and we’ll go from there making decisions.” … The Red Sox were 9-12 going into Saturday night’s game. Last season, the Braves were 9-12 through their first 21 games before going on to win the World Series …According to Baseball Savant, the Sox have three hitters among the AL’s top 10 in hard-hit balls: Rafael Devers (1st, 42), Xander Bogaerts (T-7th, 31), and Verdugo (T-13th, 29).

