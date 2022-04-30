Scouting Kevin Harris, the bruising running back drafted in the sixth round by the Patriots

But his best season was in 2020, when he started all 10 games and ranked seventh in FBS with 1,138 rushing yards.

Harris, 21, decided to forgo his senior season in Columbia to declare for the draft. He led the Gamecocks last season with 659 rushing yards and four TDs on 152 carries, while also contributing as a receiver.

The Patriots added their second running back of the day when they selected Kevin Harris out of South Carolina with the No. 183 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Here’s a rundown of the scouting report from NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein:

The overview: Zierlein says Harris is a “big, bruising runner with good vision and the self-awareness to understand that power running is what will butter his bread.” Harris was injured for much of 2021, and his productivity fell off substantially from his breakout sophomore season in 2020.

But Zierlein says Harris “creates for himself with contact and tackle-breaking talent” but will finish against a tackler in the open field, instead of just dodging him.

“He’s a chain mover with excellent ball security as a battering ram inside,” Zierlein says, but Harris will be limited as an outside runner.

The strengths: Zierlein notes a few keys, including that Harris “knows he’s a big back and finishes like it.” Harris has thick muscles, and great build-up speed. He’s “capable of reading and cutting off blocks effectively” and only fumbled once in 358 carries at South Carolina. He’s able to shrug off upper-body tackles.

The weaknesses: Zierlein notes the back surgery Harris underwent in 2020 as a key weakness. Sometimes Harris lacks “early creativity” on a run, and changing direction can sap his momentum. Also, Zierlein writes that Harris “catches the football like it’s made of lava.”

