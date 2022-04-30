Matt Groh explains why Patriots took Cole Strange so early in NFL Draft

“It’s not all so cut and dry with where you think a guy’s going to go,” Groh said late Friday night. “You have to look at what the rest of the board is telling you. If you value a player high enough, then you want that player to be a part of your team. That’s certainly how we feel about Cole. We’re really excited to have Cole aboard.”

Director of player personnel Matt Groh vehemently defended the Patriots’ decision to draft guard Cole Strange at 29th overall on Thursday, several slots earlier than most projections expected him to be taken.

The Patriots initially had the 21st overall pick, but swung a deal with Kansas City to trade back to 29th and acquire an additional third- and fourth-rounder. Asked Thursday if Strange was in consideration at No. 21, coach Bill Belichick said there was “probably a good chance” they would have taken him there, too.

Several draft experts, however, considered the first round to be a reach for Strange because the 23-year-old lineman would have likely been available at 54th overall, New England’s second-round selection. Both Belichick and Groh disagree with that assessment.

“I think that’s real easy for people to say,” Groh said. “Nobody knows what the teams are going to do behind you. When you come back up, you don’t want to miss out on a player. I think it’s really easy sometimes to hear — and not just in football — ‘why’d they trade for this guy?’ Or, you know, ‘this team gave a second-[round pick], why didn’t we give a second?’”

Groh, who is in his first year as director of player personnel, gave Strange a strong endorsement, highlighting his ability to play multiple positions across the offensive line and his overall toughness.

“This guy is really tough,” Groh said. “He’s really smart, he’s almost 6-foot-5 and 300 pounds and runs sub-5 seconds in the 40-[yard dash]. There’s not a lot of humans out there who are doing that. He benched 225 [pounds] 31 times. This is a really big, strong, tough athletic guy. If you value toughness, which we do, you value guys like Cole Strange.”

Griffin bullish on speedster Thornton

Former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin Jr. III, now an analyst for ESPN, is a big fan of New England’s second-round pick, wide receiver Tyquan Thornton.

“LOVE the Tyquan Thornton pick for Mac Jones,” Griffin tweeted Friday. “Pushing the ball down the field will be a priority for New England and Thornton is a premier deep threat with great hands. Some guys run fast by grunting it out and then there are guys like Thornton who can simply fly.”

Like Griffin, Thornton played college football at Baylor. Last season, he caught 62 passes for 948 yards and 10 touchdowns.

