Red Sox throw away Nate Eovaldi’s effort in loss to Orioles

Throughout April, the combination of a woeful offense and an amorphous bullpen left the team unable to gain any sort of traction against divisional opponents. Both traits were evident on Saturday night, as the Red Sox wrapped up their 9-13 April with a disheartening 2-1, 10-inning loss to the Orioles.

The Red Sox’ final game of the season’s first month unfolded in a fashion reminiscent of many that preceded their disappointing entry into the 2022 season.

On a night when Red Sox starter Nate Eovaldi — who carried a no-hitter into the sixth and ultimately delivered seven scoreless innings — seemed determined to lift his team to victory, his lineup and bullpen set a different course. With Boston clinging to a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the eighth, a pair of two-out Baltimore hits off Sox reliever Matt Barnes knotted the contest, setting the stage for the Orioles to walk it off in the 10th when reliever Hirokazu Sawamura’s throwing error permitted ghost runner Ryan McKenna to cross the plate with the winning run.

That rally proved a dizzying reversal to a game that the Red Sox seemed to have in hand for much of the night.

The Red Sox claimed an immediate 1-0 advantage in the top of the first against Orioles righthander Spenser Watkins. Trevor Story jumpstarted their offense by rocketing a 105 mph double to right – a smash that continued a recent trend of hard contact for the Red Sox’ biggest offseason acquisition.

Story advanced to third on a groundball and then jogged home when Xander Bogaerts grounded a single up the middle and through a drawn-in infield – the major league-leading 16th groundball hit of the year for Bogaerts.

The early surge, however, proved a mirage. The Red Sox did not score again against Watkins over his 4 2/3 innings. But thanks to Red Sox starter Nate Eovaldi, the team’s inability to sustain offensive pressure proved irrelevant.

Eovaldi attacked the Orioles with a filthy first-inning array of pitches, striking out the side on 16 pitches – two of the punchouts coming on splitters, one on a 98 mph fastball. That dazzling opening stanza proved a fitting prelude to an overpowering outing.

Eovaldi unleashed his full five-pitch arsenal in an onslaught of the Orioles that left the Baltimore batters shaking their heads. His 96-98 mph fastball set up an anvil of a splitter (accountable for seven of his 16 swings and misses), two breaking balls – a slider that wiped out righties and a curveball that froze lefties – along with an occasional cutter.

The result? Mastery. Eovaldi allowed neither hit nor walk through the first five innings, the only runner to that point coming on a Xander Bogaerts throwing error that permitted Austin Hays to reach while leading off the bottom of the second.

While the Orioles did connect for occasional hard contact, Red Sox defenders invariably ran down their threats – most notably when Kiké Hernández raced to the fence in right-center to reel in a 396-foot drive by Tyler Nevin to end the second.

But with two outs in the sixth, Orioles leadoff hitter Cedric Mullins got on top of a 97 mph fastball and broke his team’s 0-for-18 spell, lining a ball down the left field line for a double.

On a night when Eovaldi had been cruising, Mullins’ appearance in scoring position offered the Red Sox an uncomfortable reminder: While Eovaldi’s dominance had permitted a sense of comfort, the team’s ongoing April offensive ineptitude had left it clinging to just a 1-0 advantage.

Eovaldi made that edge hold in the sixth by eliciting an inning-ending groundout by Anthony Santander to preserve his one-run lead. But after the Sox stranded runners on the corners in the top of the seventh, Baltimore amassed its first sustained rally in the bottom of the frame with back-to-back singles against the Sox ace.

Undeterred and unperturbed, Eovaldi got a pair of flyouts. After he bounced a splitter for a wild pitch that allowed the Orioles runners to reach second and third, Eovaldi unleashed a nasty curveball to strike out Nevin, his eighth and final strikeout of his seven shutout innings.

Yet his effort was not enough. With two outs in the eighth against Barnes, Mullins hit a sinking liner to left. Alex Verdugo’s diving attempt at the ball came up short, allowing Mullins to reach second. Anthony Santander then grounded a two-out single up the middle to tie the score – thus producing the fifth blown save of the season for the Red Sox bullpen, tied for most in the majors.

The offense proved unable to respond, leaving the tie game in Sawamura’s hands in the 10th. With Ghost Runner Jorge Mateo on second, Sawamura intentionally walked Ryan McKenna. Robinson Chirinos then dropped an imperfect sacrifice attempt, but after Sawamura pounced on it, he threw away a potential force at third, allowing Mateo to cruise home as the ball rolled toward the left field corner.

While the bullpen absorbed the loss — its seventh of the year, tied for second most in the majors — it would not have been in position to do so but for yet another night in which the offense proved virtually non-existent. The Sox averaged just 3.5 runs per game in April, and fell well short of that on Saturday.





Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @alexspeier.