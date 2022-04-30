The Patriots have seven picks on the final day of the NFL Draft. Follow along live.

The Patriots enter the final day of the 2022 NFL Draft with seven picks in four rounds. We’ll be tracking the picks live. Read on for news and analysis all Saturday long.

Fourth round: 127th overall

Fourth round: 137th overall

This was part of the haul from trading the No. 94 pick to the Carolina Panthers (they also grabbed a 2023 third-rounder).

Sixth round: 183rd overall

Sixth round: 200th overall

Sixth round: 210th overall

Seventh round: 245th overall

But first, let’s meet the players the Patriots have already drafted:

No. 21: Cole Strange, OL, Chattanooga (Scouting report) (Four things to know)

No. 50: Tyquan Thornton, WR, Baylor (Scouting report) (Four things to know)

No. 85: Marcus Jones, CB, Houston (Scouting report) (Five things to know)

Breaking down the top stories from an unexpectedly exciting NFL Draft — 12:05 p.m.

By Ben Volin

For a draft that didn’t have any elite quarterback prospects or must-have players in the top 10, the first round of the NFL Draft produced unexpected fireworks.

It included a record nine trades between picks 11-32. A record six receivers drafted within 11 picks. A record five defensive players from Georgia. And two major trades that rocked the NFL.

Let’s take a deeper look at the top stories from Thursday’s first round.

Matt Groh explains why the Patriots drafted Cole Strange — 11:55 a.m.

By Nicole Yang

Director of player personnel Matt Groh vehemently defended the Patriots’ decision to draft guard Cole Strange at 29th overall on Thursday, several slots earlier than most projections expected him to be taken.

“It’s not all so cut and dry with where you think a guy’s going to go,” Groh said late Friday night. “You have to look at what the rest of the board is telling you. If you value a player high enough, then you want that player to be a part of your team. That’s certainly how we feel about Cole. We’re really excited to have Cole aboard.”

Read more here.

Three positions of need on Day 3 — 11:45 a.m.

By Christopher Price

The Patriots head into the final day of the draft with seven picks in rounds four through seven. Here’s a quick look at some of the needs they could end up addressing with those selections:

Linebacker: The Patriots got faster and more versatile on Friday with the additions of the versatile Marcus Jones and Tyquan Thornton, but they could still use a jolt when it comes to their front seven. New England does have multiple linebackers like Cam McGrone and Raekwon McMillan who were on the shelf all last year, as well as newcomer Mack Wilson Sr., but they could still use some depth at a position where they were sorely lacking in 2021.

Cornerback: While Jones projects as a slot corner — and he should get a chance to compete for playing time right out of the gate — look for New England to continue to add at a serious position of need. (Especially given the personnel losses it has sustained over the last year-plus.) In a division that’s only gotten more pass-happy with the addition of players like Tyreek Hill and the return of Stefon Diggs, the Patriots could always use an extra layer of depth along the boundary.

Tackle: While the addition of Cole Strange theoretically provides some help at one guard spot, with Trent Brown on a two-year deal and Isaiah Wynn playing on his fifth-year option, New England is going to need more tackle help sooner rather than later. A late-round pick or two on a project could end up paying dividends down the road for the Patriots.

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com. Katie McInerney can be reached at katie.mcinerney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @k8tmac.