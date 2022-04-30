No. 12 Burlington’s classic softball victory against top-ranked Westford tough to beat

Sophomore Katie Hayes clubbed a double to lead off the 11th inning, plated two batters later by an immaculate bunt from junior Cassidy Soohoo, propelling visiting No. 12 Burlington over No. 1 Westford, 1-0, in a nonleague game to remember.

Burlington’s Cece Imbimbo and Westford’s Ragini Kanaan engaged in a pitchers’ duel, but the Red Devils offense struck first and one run was all Imbimbo required.

Hayes, a first-year varsity player, put several good swings on the ball, finally connecting for the double. The sophomore reached third after a passed ball and Soohoo put down a perfect bunt between the first and second basemen to allow Hayes to cross the plate.

“Within the last couple of weeks, she’s earned her spot, which has been really cool to see,” said Burlington coach Kristen Mahoney of Hayes. “She’s a great learner of the game and I think she’s starting to believe that she deserves to be here.”

Ragini Kaanan struck out 24 while allowing only five hits in 11 innings, but took the tough loss against Burlington. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Imbimbo and Kanaan were nearly flawless, both hurling 11 complete innings. For the Grey Ghosts (7-1), Kanaan surrendered only five hits and zero walks, striking out 24 in an incredible effort in the circle. Imbimbo didn’t issue a walk and scattered four hits, striking out 17 for the Red Devils (11-0).

“I just trust her,” Mahoney said. “There’s no doubt in my mind, no matter how many innings that game was going to go, she’s going to be in that circle. She’s just so confident in her ability. She’s not cocky or arrogant, either. She knows how much hard work she’s put in that it gives her poise.”

Both pitchers were bolstered by strong defense, as neither team committed an error. The nonleague game served as a fantastic midseason test.

“It’s surreal — that game was so much fun,” Mahoney said. “We can battle. We were making the plays. Our outfield was making a lot of plays. I’m really proud of my team.”

Burlington’s Reece McLean drops down a bunt during a game against Westford in which offense was hard to muster for either side. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Amesbury 13, Concord-Carlisle 1 — Liv DeLong was strong in the circle and the batter’s box, allowing one hit and striking out 11 and recording two RBIs, leading No. 6 Amesbury (9-0) to a nonleague win. Olivia Levasseur tripled twice and notched three RBIs.

Austin Prep 8, Phillips Andover 0 — Freshman Alyx Rossi struck out 14 over a three-hitter, also going 3 for 5 at the plate and driving in two for the Cougars (7-3) in the nonleague win. Sophomore Katie Young belted a two-run homer and seniors Brianna Meroli and Jodee Domey each went 3 for 4 with two RBIs.

Brooks 15, St. George’s 0 — Kathryn Duane collected three hits, three RBIs and scored twice for Brooks (4-3) in the Independent School League win.

Lowell 9, Central Catholic 0 — Giana LaCedra tossed a two-hitter and struck out eight, and blasted a home run for the Red Raiders (6-3) in the Merrimack Valley Conference matchup.

Baseball

Bishop Fenwick 7, Danvers 3 — Marco Carillo struck out four over three perfect innings of relief and Costa Beechin drove in a pair of runs to propel the Crusaders (4-7) to the nonleague win.

Cambridge 2, Revere 0 — Owen Van Bever and Dante Christie combined to earn the shutout win for the Falcons (4-4) in the nonleague contest.

Dexter Southfield 2, Worcester Academy 1 — Chase Hartsell hurled a complete game four-hitter, striking out nine to lead Dexter Southfield (5-3) to a nonleague win. Damon Alexander hit a go-ahead RBI single in the bottom of the fifth inning.

Lynnfield 7, Pentucket 5 — Ben Mullin tossed a complete game for the Pioneers (3-6) in the Cape Ann League victory.

New Bedford 11, Oliver Ames 7 — CJ Dunston (2 for 4) led the way with two RBIs for the Whalers (4-3) to take the nonleague win.

Newton South 13, Saint Joseph Prep 2 — Tyler Wong went four innings, allowing a run and fanning eight for the Lions (7-3) in the nonleague win. Henry Landay went 4 for 4, driving in four runs.

Pingree 5, BB&N 4 — Quinn Moses and Jimmy Keck each drove in a pair of runs for the Highlanders (5-2) in the Independent School League win.

Sandwich 4, Carver 3 — Senior Alex Marancik singled in the go-ahead run for the Blue Knights (6-2), who erased an early 3-1 deficit to take the nonleague win. Sophomore Connor Finn went the distance on the mound, striking out six and scattering seven hits.

Boys’ lacrosse

Hingham 14, Pinkerton (N.H.) 8 — John Todd earned his 500th career win, as the No. 6 Harbormen (9-1) cruised in the nonleague game.

Newburyport 9, Lynnfield 8 — Zach McHugh and Colin Fuller each netted three goals and Jon Groth scored twice for the Clippers (6-3) in Cape Ann League play. Owen Kreuz tallied an assist and Ryan Philbin posted a goal for Newburyport.

Girls’ lacrosse

Brooks 21, St. George’s 7 — Molly Driscoll and Kate Coughlin each scored seven goals and added two assists, propelling Brooks (6-3) to an Independent School League victory.

Nantucket 12, Martha’s Vineyard 3 — Bailey Lower netted six goals and Cydney Mosscrop and Emerson Pekaracik each scored twice for the Whalers (5-1) in the Cape & Islands League win. Ava Mosscrop (goal, assist), Hannah Evens (goal) and Evelyn Fey (two assists) contributed on offense for Nantucket in the “Stick it To Cancer Game”, organized as a fundraiser for the American Cancer Society.

Boys’ tennis

Martha’s Vineyard 4, Nantucket 1 — Freshmen Zak Potter, Caleb Dubin, and Kert Kleeman swept singles, each in straight sets, to pace the Vineyarders (7-1) in the Cape & Islands win.

Tabor 7, Thayer 0 — Junior Drew Marvel won at first singles (6-2, 6-2), powering the Seawolves (1-6) to an Independent School League win.

Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.