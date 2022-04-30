Not many workhorse aces like Nate Eovaldi left

More and more in baseball, however, Eovaldi is also an anomaly, a classic ace who can pitch deep into games, a workhorse who takes the ball every fifth day who embraces the notion of being a stopper. As the 32-year-old took his turn in the Sox rotation Saturday night against the Orioles, his persona and skill set stood in such contrast to the team’s pitching approach on the previous night, when starter Rich Hill and reliever Tanner Houck were set up as a planned tandem.

BALTIMORE — Nate Eovaldi is impossible to miss. Standing 6 feet 2 inches, atop legs that could double as tree trunks, with a right arm that can throw a baseball up to 100 miles per hour, the Red Sox pitcher is a presence on the mound.

As much as that Friday night approach is the wave of the Chaim Bloom future, give me an Eovaldi any day of the week. From the moment he was traded to the Sox midway through the 2018 championship season, to the lucrative contract he got after the valiant work he did in those playoffs, all Eovaldi has done is remind the baseball world how valuable the ace still is. As he pitches through the final year of that deal this season, he is making every case he is just as worthy of an extension as Rafael Devers and Xander Bogaerts, the anti-Chris Sale who took the mound Saturday night ready to rest a taxed bullpen.

“One of those days it would be great to score 17 and he can go nine and we’ll be happy,” is how manager Alex Cora planned it.

Eovaldi is the man to do it.

A look at his previous 45 starts since the beginning of 2020: He is 16-11 with a 3.71 ERA. Among the 62 American League pitchers to make at least 25 starts during that time, he ranks first in strikeout to walk ratio (6.02), first in walk percentage (4.3), second in walks per nine innings (1.61), tied for sixth in starts, seventh in innings pitched (252 ⅓), and eighth in strikeouts (271). He threw at least five innings in 31 of his 36 starts from 2021-22, tied for fourth most in the AL. He’d issued two walks or fewer in each of his last 23 starts, the longest streak of his career.

“That’s what aces do and he’s been our ace for the last few years,” Cora said.

From two Tommy John surgeries to countless Major League stops, Eovaldi has earned a permanent baseball home in Boston.

“He’s one of these guys I do believe the second part of his career is going to be great,” Cora said. “He’s great in the training room, great in the weight room, nutrition wise, and he’s trying to evolve, trying to get his slider now and the breaking ball and all this stuff. I think he’s learning who he is. While he’s doing it he’s one of the best pitchers in the big leagues. Stuff wise last year, numbers wise, he was part of the conversation as one of the best righties in the league.”

Obviously, the franchise approach to pitching has evolved with the arrival of Bloom as chief baseball officer. Bloom may have uprooted himself from Tampa, but he quickly planted the same pitching philosophy he crafted with the Rays here in Boston. Gone is that reverence for the workhorse starter, replaced in favor of pitching by committee, where the piggybacking starters like Hill, Houck, and Garrett Whitlock or a straight up ‘opener’ is used as the first in a planned carousel of relief pitchers.

Obviously, the plan can work, rooted in the notion, as Cora put it this weekend, of doing whatever it takes to get to 27 outs. That’s how the Sox did it in the series opener, the four-pitcher combo of Hill, Houck, Hansel Robles, and Matt Strahm dragging the team across the finish line. But it’s also quite obvious that baseball has lost something in the transition, with revolving bullpen doors and incessant meetings on the mound contributing mightily to dragging down the pace of a game that doesn’t need to be timed by a clock, but also shouldn’t move like a glacier.

Enter Eovaldi, one of the Sox’ last living embodiments of those old school baseball personas. From the seven shutdown innings he threw his last start in Toronto to the memorable start he made in last year’s Houston playoff series, from the memorable relief outing he had in that ultimately losing playoff effort a year ago to the unforgettable one he turned in 2018 against the Dodgers, Eovaldi continues to stand tall, like an oak tree in a forest of shrubs.

Eovaldi’s last start was his longest of the season so far, and if foresight celebrates that as the rarest of starting pitching accomplishments anymore, hindsight makes it an easy argument that he should have gone longer. Eovaldi threw only 72 pitches in giving up two runs, walking none and striking out five. After he was lifted by then-interim manager Will Venable, the bullpen coughed it back up in a 6-2 loss, the big blow coming on Bo Bichette’s grand slam. But even with that disappointment, the formula is one that speaks to the way baseball is meant to be played, with a strong start, a set-up outing, and a closer. That’s why Eovaldi wasn’t looking to complain about being taken out.

“I felt great,” Eovaldi said after that game. “I had a hard time finding the pitch count [on the scoreboard] so I wasn’t really aware of the pitch count or where I was at. I knew I was in the seventh inning. Any time as a starter, you can get to the seventh inning, you’re going to rely on the bullpen guys. You trust that they’re going to be able to get it done. I trust whoever is coming in in that situation and I obviously respect Will’s decision.”

Tara Sullivan is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at tara.sullivan@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @Globe_Tara.