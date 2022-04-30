Patriots again show they march to the beat of their own draft board

All it took was a viable quarterback (Mac Jones) and one wild-card playoff berth for Bill Belichick to revert to his trusty gridiron gospel. In Belichick We Trust, and in The System Belichick Trusts.

It’s peak Patriots. We’ll see if the results of this old-school Patriots offseason match those from the good old days. I have considerably less faith they will.

Old Faithful isn’t just an iconic geyser in Yellowstone National Park. It’s an apt description of the Patriots’ approach in the 2022 NFL Draft and the entire offseason. While the rest of the NFL is engaged in an arms race for big names on both sides of the ball, the Patriots are adding FCS guards in the first round.

That’s the message from this low-key offseason, one that’s a stark contrast from last offseason’s uncharacteristic free agent spending spree and Belichick spending a first-round pick on a quarterback for the first time in his storied career. It’s now apparent that didn’t represent a sea change in Fort Foxborough. It was a one-off designed to make us forget about botching Tom Brady’s departure.

Belichick has bucked convention and consensus with great success during his brilliant career. The difference is that when he did it here he had the safety net of the century in Brady. He’s still operating like he does, completely undaunted by the fact his team lost four of its final five games, including two to the new overlords of the AFC East, the Buffalo Bills. Buffalo smoked the Patriots in the playoffs.

This is not an indictment of Cole Strange, the Patriots’ unpopular first-round pick at No. 29 after they predictably traded down from No. 21. The rugged offensive lineman from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga may have been a minor reach, but forget the viral video of the Super Bowl champion Rams seemingly mocking the pick.

“Not a big reach. He was going in the second,” an AFC player personnel executive told me.

The problem is that even if Strange turns out to be a Logan Mankins-level mauler, that doesn’t move the needle enough for these Patriots.

You simply can’t affect winning and losing over a long period at guard the way you can at wide receiver, pass rusher, cornerback, or linebacker, all of which have joined quarterback as premium spots in today’s NFL.

The Patriots suited up the greatest guard of all time, John Hannah. Hog Hannah never won a Super Bowl. Neither did Mankins, a seven-time Pro Bowl selection, despite some close calls.

When the Patriots won their first Super Bowl in the 2001 season their guards were Mike Compton and Joe Andruzzi. In 2014, after trading Mankins, the on-the-fly fix on the way to the Lombardi Trophy was undrafted interior linemen Dan Connolly and Ryan Wendell.

Can you name any of the starting guards from last season’s Super Bowl teams, the Rams and the Bengals?

The Strange pick is the equivalent of baking a cake and focusing on the frosting first. Strange would be ideal icing for a team like Cincinnati.

But for a team that didn’t win a single game last season when opponents scored 25 or more points, it’s a luxury.

The Patriots did get Mac some more obvious assistance with their second-round pick, climbing four spots to No. 50 to take Baylor wide receiver Tyquan Thornton, who clocked the fastest 40-yard dash time of any receiver at the NFL Combine (4.28 seconds).

Thornton could be a game-breaker, New England’s answer to Tyreek Hill, or another indicator of a broken wide receiver evaluation methodology.

The Patriots’ futility drafting receivers is well documented, and this pick will be highly scrutinized because there were more recognizable receivers and better traditional fits available than the reedy Thornton.

Three of the next four teams took wide receivers — Steelers (George Pickens), Colts (Alec Pierce), and Chiefs, who swapped picks with the Patriots, selected Skyy Moore with New England’s original second-rounder (No. 54).

A concern, when the Patriots have misfired on receivers it has been because they fixated on physical traits over fit. Bethel Johnson, a 2003 second-round pick, was a burner but couldn’t run routes. Chad Jackson, a second-rounder in 2006, ran a 4.32 40 and clocked a 6.73 three-cone. But he was an immature bust who lived in Belichick’s doghouse. N’Keal Harry? Never mind.

All whiffs.

Thornton has Kansas City’s Mecole Hardman vibes. Best case, he’s a taller Brandin Cooks. However, he’s not regarded as a sudden or clinical route-runner, and he played in the defense-allergic Big 12, where passing numbers are inflated like Coors Field home runs.

In the third round, the Patriots took cornerback and punt/kick returner extraordinaire Marcus Jones, a speedy, gritty, electric player who can play in all three phases. Love the pick.

The Patriots also traded another third-rounder to Carolina, replacing the 2023 third-rounder they sent to Miami to acquire wide receiver DeVante Parker, their highest-profile offseason addition.

On Saturday, the Patriots doubled up at corner with Jack Jones of Arizona State and took an intriguing, high-upside running back in Pierre Strong, who could project into the third-down back role, in the fourth round. Let’s ignore the head-shaking pick of quarterback Bailey Zappe.

The Patriots are a little touchy about the perception that they reached like Celtics center Robert Williams. New director of player personnel Matt Groh was emphatic in his conviction for the Patriots’ approach and the players it yielded.

“If you value a player high enough, then you want that player to be a part of your team,” he said. “That’s certainly how we feel about Cole.”

He threw a subtle jab at the media at midnight on Day 2 as picks and process were being questioned.

“I’m sure you guys are all grinding film on Tyquan and Marcus,” said Groh while answering a question about Thornton’s ability to create separation at the top of his routes.

Touché.

“It’s not just speed,” continued Groh. “It’s 6-2, ability to get up and really pluck the ball out of the air. So, there’s going to be a lot of different things that he’s going to be able to do to help.”

The Patriots march to the beat of their own draft board.

The bottom line is the team must nail this draft to move the ball forward, metaphorically and literally, with Mac.

So far, the Patriots’ offseason has left some blowing their tops a la Old Faithful, spewing disappointment, frustration, and disbelief.

The Patriots are back to their old ways. Time will tell if they work without Brady. Or if they’re fooling themselves in Foxborough by trusting the process.

Christopher L. Gasper is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at christopher.gasper@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @cgasper.