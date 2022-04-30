Scouting Pierre Strong, the top running back in FCS last season

Running back is one of New England’s strongest positions this season, but Strong fills a potential void in the near future. Damien Harris is expected to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the year, while 30-year-old James White is coming off a season-ending hip injury.

Pierre Strong Jr., whom the Patriots took with the No. 127 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, is a multiple-time FCS All-American out of South Dakota State.

Here’s what the scouting report from Field Level Media says about Strong, plus a highlight reel.

Scouting report

The overview: Despite a dominant high school career, Strong was very lightly recruited. It didn’t take him long to pick up steam at the college level though, as he broke the 1,000-yard mark as a redshirt freshman in 2018.

The strengths: He’s a natural working against the grain, and he has excellent cutback ability. Strong is a long strider who picks up speed easily in the open field, and he’s engaged in pass protection. He has great peripheral awareness. He’s controlled and patient with his movements, and is able to break through most arm tackles.

His weaknesses: Strong will need to tune up his hands as a receiver. He loses his balance too often when trying to make cuts. And he sometimes runs himself into trouble by looking for an alternative route. As a rookie, he may not translate well physically to the NFL.

Pro Comp: Paul Perkins, free agent

Perkins isn’t the biggest or fastest back, but his decisiveness with cutbacks and controlled approach as a runner have helped him to stick around the league over the last several years. Strong is a harder runner with a more natural cadence between the tackles.

Highlight reel

Watch Strong break a few tackles and take to the open field for a TD.

Katie McInerney can be reached at katie.mcinerney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @k8tmac. Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.