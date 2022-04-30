Prep baseball: Belmont Hill’s Jack Winnay highlights 10 more players to know in Eastern Mass.

Kellen Heney, Governor’s Academy — Yet to give up an earned run this season, the Richmond-committed lefthanded junior has 18 strikeouts in 17 innings.

Will Gallagher, Milton Academy — A junior speedster with some pop, the uncommitted outfielder runs a 6.4 60-yard dash and is hitting .500 with a homer and eight RBIs.

Matt Conte, Dexter Southfield — The sophomore Wake Forest commit is outstanding behind the dish and hits cleanup, slashing .419/.500/.677 with 10 RBIs, including a walk-off three-run homer against Cushing this week.

Jack McLaughlin, Lawrence Academy — The Tufts-bound lefty has been a four-year starter for the undefeated Spartans. The senior is 2-0 with a 0.40 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 17⅓ innings.

Quinn Moses, Pingree — Grandson of former Red Sox catcher Jerry Moses, the sophomore backstop is off to a hot start at the plate, slashing .400/.500/.645 with 22 runs scored.

Alex Sandell, Buckingham, Browne & Nichols — Coach Craig McLaughlin calls his junior shortstop “a once-in-a-decade player.” He’s hitting .500/.605/.667 with more walks than strikeouts and is uncommitted.

Dylan Vigue, Groton — Ranked among the top 175 recruits nationwide in the Class of 2023, the shortstop/righthander is uncommitted despite a fastball in the low 90s and 20 strikeouts in his first 9⅔ innings.

Hagan Ward, St. Sebastian’s — Bound for Notre Dame, the 6-foot-6-inch righthander is ranked as the No. 253 prospect nationwide in the Class of 2023 by Perfect Game.

Marc Willi, Noble & Greenough — A North Region Pre-Season All-America first-team selection, the powerful senior first baseman is committed to Michigan.

Jack Winnay, Belmont Hill — The 6-foot-3-inch, 210-pound senior third baseman proved why he’s headed to Wake Forest when he hit three home runs in a six-day span earlier this season.