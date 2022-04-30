Red Sox top prospect Marcelo Mayer out with right wrist soreness

Red Sox top prospect Marcelo Mayer, out since April 23 for what had been described by a team official as “workload management” in his first full pro season, has developed minor right wrist soreness that will sideline him for an additional few days.

The 19-year-old, selected with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2021 draft, had been scheduled to return to the Single A Salem lineup this weekend. But while Mayer is considered day to day and, for now, is not expected to land on the injured list, he’s likely to sit for the remaining games this weekend, with the team hopeful that he will be ready to return for this coming week’s series against Myrtle Beach. Though he hasn’t been playing in games, Mayer has been able to continue baseball activities, including swinging.