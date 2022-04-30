Red Wings part ways with Jeff Blashill, 2 members of coaching staff

Blashill spent the past seven seasons behind the bench for the Red Wings, who have missed the playoffs the past six seasons while transitioning into a youth movement. They last qualified for the postseason in 2015-16 when they lost in the first round.

General manager Steve Yzerman said the team was not renewing the contracts of Blashill, assistant Doug Houda , and goaltending coach Jeff Salajko .

The Detroit Red Wings fired Jeff Blashil l on Saturday, moving on from the coach tabbed to guide the storied NHL franchise through a long rebuilding process.

The previous regime led by Stanley Cup-winning GM Ken Holland hired Blashill as Mike Babcock’s replacement, a natural selection given his reputation for developing young talent. Blashill has been with the organization for 11 years, including one season as an assistant on Babcock’s staff and three as coach of the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins.

The Red Wings went 204-261-72 with Blashill at the helm. That .447 points percentage is second-worst in the league since then, not counting the expansion Seattle Kraken that debuted this season.

Detroit improved drastically in 2021-22 behind rookies Moritz Seider and Lucas Raymond, finishing 12th in the 16-team Eastern Conference. The Red Wings could now be ready to take the next step back toward playoff contention with a new coach in charge.





Capitals enter first round with questions

The Washington Capitals head into their first-round matchup in the Stanley Cup playoffs as the clear underdogs against the Atlantic Division champion Florida Panthers, but the veteran team still believes it has the tools to make a splash in the postseason.

“Our team can play whatever game is presented,” center Lars Eller said. “We can adjust and we can be successful.”

The Capitals ended the regular season with four straight losses, though they went on 7-1-1 run in mid-April after a handful of player-only meetings. They enter the first round with questions about the health of Alex Ovechkin, Washington’s longtime captain. Ovechkin suffered an upper-body injury late in late April and his status for Game 1 remains unclear.

Washington went 1-1-1 against Florida this season and scored an average of four goals a game but gave up an average of 4.33. The two teams have not played since late November.

“We played them well,” Capitals coach Peter Laviolette said. “They were good games, they went back and forth. We had our moments where I thought we were really good. They had their moments where they were really good.”

Washington will start the playoffs on the road for only the second time of the Ovechkin era. Game 1 is set for Tuesday night in Florida.

Maple Leafs counting on Auston Matthews

Auston Matthews is having the best season of his career, and that’s quite a feat.

Toronto’s No. 1 overall pick from the 2016 NHL draft has lived up to the hype from the start of his rookie year through last season, averaging a little more than a point per game while turning around a long-suffering franchise.

Matthews led the Maple Leafs into the playoffs in each of his first five years in the league after they had been in the postseason only once in the previous 11 years.

The proud franchise, though, has not advanced in the playoffs since 2004, when Matthews was 6 years old. Toronto has played in a decisive playoff game the past four postseasons, and lost each elimination game.

“The scars that leaves behind is the extra motivation, a little extra fire that burns within to go out there and make a difference and have a different outcome,” Matthews said. “Everybody on the team, and everybody in this organization, is confident in one another and extremely motivated to change the narrative and have success come postseason time.

“It’s about doing — not talking about it — and I know that this group feels ready.”

It certainly helps the Maple Leafs to have a 24-year-old superstar, perhaps in his prime, leading the way.

Matthews smashed his career-high with 60 goals, reaching the milestone this past week and breaking Rick Vaive’s 40-year-old franchise record. He had 106 points in 73 games and has improved as a two-way player, making him a favorite to win his first Hart Trophy as the NHL’s MVP.

The Maple Leafs, not coincidently, have set franchise records for wins and points before their highly anticipated postseason appearance begins Monday against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

“We were a good team last season and felt we made positive moves in the offseason to add to our depth,” coach Sheldon Keefe said. “Our players are a year older, have come together and continued to grow their game to find greater consistency in their habits and execution. We’ve also seen significant improvements this season on both the power play and penalty kill that have helped us win a lot of games.”