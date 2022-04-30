George Springer’s two homers carry Blue Jays over Astros

Springer’s leadoff homer in the first was the 46th of his career. The designated hitter connected again in the third, the 19th multi-homer game of his career.

Toronto improved to 8-2 in one-run games. The Blue Jays have not lost back-to-back games since Sept. 24, 2021, an MLB-best 29-game stretch.

George Springer homered twice against his former team Saturday, leading José Berríos and the Toronto Blue Jays over visiting Houston, 2-1, snapping the Astros’ season-long winning streak at four.

Springer was hit by a pitch in his next at-bat and stole second.

Of Springer’s six home runs this season, three have come against Houston. He was the MVP of the 2017 World Series when the Astros won their only championship.

Both of Springer’s homers came off Luis Garcia (1-1), who allowed five hits in six innings.

Berríos (2-0) gave up seven hits, struck out five, and walked two.

Yordan Alvarez homered off Berríos to begin the fourth, his sixth. But that was all Houston managed against the Blue Jays righthander.

Cardinals’ Kelly continues strong start

Merrill Kelly threw seven shutout innings and Ketel Marte and Nick Ahmed each homered in the eighth inning, lifting the Diamondbacks, 2-0, over the host Cardinals.

Marte led off the eight by taking a 1-1 changeup off Miles Mikolas (1-1) into the right field bullpen for his first homer of the season. One out later, Ahmed sent a 1-and-1 fastball into the left field bullpen for his second homer.

Mikolas pitched 7⅓ innings, allowing four hits with seven strikeouts and no walks in his fifth start of 2022. Before giving up the home runs, Mikolas had a 19-inning scoreless streak. He has allowed two runs or fewer in all five starts.

Kelly (2-1) pitched seven scoreless innings, holding the Cardinals to two hits with four strikeouts and one hit batter.

“It was fun. Any time the other guy is putting up zeroes, you want to try and go out and match him,” Kelly said. “You want to pitch as well if not better than the other guy.”

He’s allowed four total earned runs in his first five starts.

“The amount of balls I’ve feel like I’ve seen the other team hit hard off him is like none,” Ahmed said. “No one is taking good swings off him.”

Noe Ramirez pitched a scoreless eighth. Ian Kennedy gave up a leadoff walk before retiring the side in the ninth to pick up his first save and preserve the shutout.

Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado served his single-game suspension Saturday on the day the team gave away his bobblehead. He had appealed the two-game suspension for his role in the bench-clearing brawl against the Mets on Wednesday and had it reduced to one game.

The Cardinals, who stole two more bases, lead the majors with 22 stolen bases in 23 attempts. Their 95.65 percent success rate is their best over the first 20 games since caught stealing was made an official stat in 1951.

Harrison Bader swiped second in the second inning, giving him a National League-leading six; Bader had nine stolen bases in 2021.

The lone blemish this season came when Albert Pujols attempted to steal third at Milwaukee on April 14.

Guardians bounce back

Andrés Giménez hit his first career grand slam and Josh Naylor’s two-run home run capped a four-run seventh inning as the Cleveland Guardians rallied to beat the host Oakland Athletics, 9-8, Friday night, snapping a seven-game losing streak.

Naylor’s home run off Domingo Acevedo (0-1) came after the Guardians opened the seventh with three consecutive doubles, including José Ramírez’s two-run hit.

“Things didn’t go our way a lot of the game, but they kept at it, and that’s good,” Guardians manager Terry Francona said. “You don’t want to fall into that rut where something goes wrong and, ‘Oh no, here we go again.’ ”

Ramírez also homered in his 1,000th career game with Cleveland, which won for the first time since completing a sweep of the Chicago White Sox on April 21.

Sheldon Neuse had three hits and three RBIs for Oakland. Sean Murphy added a three-run homer as the A’s failed to hold leads of 4-1 and 8-5 in a game in which ace Frankie Montas struggled.

Montas allowed five runs in five innings and walked four — matching the total from his first four starts this season.

Giménez crushed a 3-and-2 pitch from Montas in the third inning after the A’s pitcher gave up a leadoff single and back-to-back walks. The grand slam earned a Guardians fan a new vehicle as part of a promotion in Cleveland.

“I’m really happy for her,” Giménez said through an interpreter. “That was kind of a momentum changer for us. I got more excited about that than the fact that it was a grand slam.”

Reds clear out Aquino

The Reds cut outfielder Aristides Aquino, clearing a roster spot for righthander Connor Overton to start Saturday night at Colorado.

Aquino, 28, was in his fifth season with the Reds and struggled this year, batting .049 with 23 strikeouts in 41 at-bats over 15 games.

The 28-year-old Overton made his major league debut last season, pitching for Toronto and Pittsburgh. His contract was selected from Triple A Louisville.

Manager David Bell said Aquino’s steadying clubhouse influence — he was a member of the Reds organization for 10 years — will be missed.

“It’s a tough day, for really our whole clubhouse,” Bell said. “He’s been such a big part of our team. We still believe in him as a player. He’s going to get another opportunity, I believe, in the major leagues somewhere. It could turn out that he would end up back here in our organization and we would welcome him back for sure.”