St. John’s Prep leaps to the front, wins another MSTCA Division 1 Relays championship

In the fifth flight, sophomore Andrew Vigneaux (20 feet, 4¼ inches), junior Chris McDonough (20-3½), and junior Stephon Patrick (19-11) provided the boost that carried the Eagles to victory.

After waiting for what felt like forever, St. John’s Prep prevailed with 69 points, winning the MSTCA Boys’ Division 1 Relays held Saturday at Braintree High. Newton North finished second with 66 points and Acton-Boxborough third with 53. The victory was the Eagles’ second consecutive relay meet victory and the third under seventh-year coach Zach Lancow.

Following the fifth and final flight of the last event, the long jump relay, the top three standings were still up in the air.

“We could be third here, second, or first,” Lancow said. “First was going to be tough. We didn’t know what it took to win. It’s like scoring as many baskets as you can in the fourth quarter as you can but you don’t know how many your opponents scored. I’m so pumped for all those kids. They showed out.”

In the girls’ Division 1 Relays, traditional powerhouse Newton North cruised to victory with 69 points. Andover earned second place with 56 points and Weymouth notched a third place finish, scoring 41 points.

North Andover defended its home track, winning both the boys’ and girls’ MSTCA Division 2 relays. The Scarlet Knights accomplished the same feat last year, which was also held at North Andover.

In the boys’ relays, the Scarlet Knights scored 83 points, edging out second-place Central Catholic (69) and third-place Reading (58). The Scarlet Knights earned 81 points in the girls’ relays, topping second-place Wellesley (68) and third-place Woburn (51.18).

The North Andover boys' track team won the MSTCA Division 2 Relays. Courtesy photo

“I never talk about defending, ever,” North Andover coach Steve Nugent said. “This is our meet. This is the true team state championship. You need contributions from your second, third, fourth guys. I don’t think there was any pressure. The pressure for me was making sure there was enough toilet paper and that the hurdles were all correct.”

At the Division 5 Relays Friday night in Sandwich, the North Reading boys (72 points) edged Middleborough (60), East Bridgewater (39), and Weston, and the North Reading girls (96) made a sweep for the Hornets, surging past Weston (64) and Pentucket.

In D6, also in Sandwich, the Ipswich boys (72) slipped by Case (70), and the Bellingham girls (73) beat Case (67).

The State Relays will conclude Sunday, with Division 3 at Oliver Ames and Division 4 at Pembroke.

Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.