Taking a closer look at the NHL’s 16 playoff teams

The 2017-18 league MVP had a bounce-back season, driving the second line in David Pastrnak’s absence. Hall led the Bruins in even-strength assists (33), earning one of them last Tuesday against Florida by curling until Radko Gudas overcommitted to a hip check, then finding a cutting Pastrnak. Hall also scored after swiping away a puck in the neutral zone, taking a Pastrnak pass, and rifling one from the high slot.

Boston — We know the Bruins will defend, and we’re willing to assume that injuries and lineup changes have contributed to spotty play down the stretch. But will they get the secondary scoring? More specifically, can Taylor Hall be a series-changer?

It’s playoff time, the world is in bloom, and we’ve got questions and takes on every team that’s left standing. In alphabetical order:

Advertisement

Both of those strikes came off the rush, where Hall is one of the league’s more dangerous players. Playoff-committed defenses typically stifle the rush game. Hall, Pastrnak, and Erik Haula have to show they can be more than a one-and-done line in the offensive zone.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

The Bruins should be able to wear out opponents in the offensive zone with the lines centered by Patrice Bergeron and Charlie Coyle. The defense looks eight deep. Linus Ullmark and Jeremy Swayman are playoff newbies, but they didn’t drag the Bruins here.

Roadblocks are ahead. As expected, Florida, Toronto, Tampa Bay, and Carolina all look Cup-worthy.

Carolina — Will the Hurricanes need Pyotr Kochetkov in net? Rookie goaltenders have made Carolina’s dreams come true (Cam Ward, 2006 Stanley Cup champion) and hung in there during playoff losses to much better teams (Alex Nedeljkovic vs. the 2020-21 Lightning). Rod Brind’Amour has played multiple netminders in each of his three postseasons as coach, but he probably didn’t want to do it again this spring, given how Vezina Trophy candidate Frederik Andersen was playing.

Advertisement

Kochetkov, brought over from the KHL in February, is the starter until Andersen returns, the oft-injured Antti Raanta serving as the backup. Scouting report: athletic, but shoot high.

Calgary — The Flames have one of the league’s best defenses, and became the second team since 1995-96 (Tampa Bay, 2018-19) with three 40-goal scorers (Johnny Gaudreau, Elias Lindholm, Matthew Tkachuk). Looming question: What does this playoff run mean for Gaudreau’s future? He went off for 115 points in a contract year. But compared to his NHL peers, he’s got a body like a teenage skateboarder, and his perimeter game hasn’t quite translated to the postseason. A monster playoff performance could put him north of $9 million on the open market. Tough calls ahead for Calgary, which also has to sign RFA Tkachuk and 35-goal scorer Andrew Mangiapane.

Cale Makar and the Avalanche have a chance to go all the way this spring. Matthew Stockman/Getty

Colorado — Because this was the highest-scoring NHL season since Joe Sakic was snapping ‘em up top, we’re throwing it back to 1996. Our Stanley Cup pick is Colorado over Florida. It won’t be a sweep — we’re thinking six games — but Josh Manson will play the role of Uwe Krupp, scoring the series-winning goal from the point. In regulation.

Dallas — Who else will score besides the top line? Roope Hintz (37 goals), Jason Robertson (40 goals), and the ageless Joe Pavelski (81 points at age 37) have been one of the best trios in hockey. No one else hit 50 points. The Stars scored the fewest goals of any playoff team. More concern: Their regulation win total (30) was by far the fewest of the final 16 teams.

Advertisement

Edmonton — Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl play here, but the defense and goaltending have been shaky. Only Toronto, which can outscore most anyone, allowed more goals among playoff teams. The Oilers will get past the Kings in Round 1, but a second-round Battle of Alberta might not go their way.

Florida — An offense so good it made some teams quit in the regular season. The Panthers added backline beef at the deadline (Ben Chiarot and Robert Hagg), but if Aaron Ekblad isn’t healthy enough to carry his usual workload, are they good enough on D? It’s easy to see Joe Thornton and Claude Giroux lifting the Cup for the first time if the Cats get Sergei Bobrovsky’s best. If not …

Los Angeles — A feel-good team ahead of schedule, though the Kings won’t be long for the playoffs. Phillip Danault has stabilized them down the middle, chipping in 50-plus points. Jonathan Quick, 36, turned back the clock. Incredible they got this far with that defense. Drew Doughty hasn’t played since March 7. Sean Walker was lost in October. Alex Edler missed three months in the middle of the season. Three guys who log a ton of minutes.

Minnesota — Kirill Kaprizov in playoff mode is always fun. The Wild need good times before their cap situation becomes awful (the Zach Parise and Ryan Suter buyouts will cost $12.7 million, $14.7 million, and $14.7 million the next three years).

Advertisement

The Wild's Kirill Kaprizov (right) should be one of the postseason's most exciting watches. Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

Nashville — Juuse Saros dragged the Predators to last year’s postseason, and was great again this year. But they had two 40-goal scorers (Matt Duchene and Filip Forsberg), and Roman Josi knocked on the door of 100 points. The rest of the offense is so-so, but if Saros is hot, they could take a round or two.

New York Rangers — Can they hang five on five with the rest of the best? Chris Kreider, Artemi Panarin, and Adam Fox can slice up teams on the power play, and Igor Shesterkin might be a runaway Vezina winner. But the Rangers can get confused in coverage. On some nights, big blue liner K’Andre Miller looks like a rising star. He can also look like a liability.

Pittsburgh — The Penguins don’t turn it over, they defend well, and finishing has been a struggle at times. Not playing their best entering the postseason. If Tristan Jarry comes back and plays like he did earlier this season, they can make it a round or two.

St. Louis — A killer power play and multiple waves of attack, but not quite the firepower of a Colorado or Calgary. The Blues finished hot, but so did Minnesota, their Round 1 opponent.

Tampa Bay — In the final weeks of the season, the Lightning answered some of their critics who wondered if the team was tired, hammering Florida (8-4) and Toronto (8-1). The three-peat seekers had an adjustment period, bringing in Brandon Hagel (Chicago) and Nick Paul (Ottawa) at the deadline. They may not have the offensive depth of the last couple seasons, but the star power remains strong.

Advertisement

Toronto — Can 60-goal-scorer Auston Matthews take over the series? He may not have to. This is a different Leafs team — i.e., they forecheck now, rather than create offense off the rush. If Jake Muzzin is healthy, the defense looks capable. Mark Giordano was one of the best additions of any team at the deadline; he’s got lots left.

Washington — No one enjoys playing the Capitals, given the way Tom Wilson, Lars Eller, Dmitry Orlov, and Co. can knock opponents out of a series. Can’t see the goaltending holding up for very long against the Panthers.

PLENTY TO GO AROUND

Some leftovers on Lindholm

Hampus Lindholm's supreme conditioning impressed scouts back at the combine in 2012. Charles Krupa/Associated Press

Left on the cutting-room floor after writing a feature on Hampus Lindholm:

▪ Lindholm and new partner Charlie McAvoy were the top defense prospects for their teams, started their careers paired with Cup-winning old salts (Francois Beauchemin and Zdeno Chara, respectively), and have complementary skill sets.

They also have this in common: McAvoy’s older sister, Kayla, is a strength staff intern with the Rangers. Lindholm’s younger sister, Malin, is a marketing intern with the Ducks. The latter played soccer at Long Beach State.

▪ Swedes and Finns typically love ripping on each other. But Lindholm has respect. In Anaheim, he broke in with the retiring Teemu Selanne. Lindholm’s NHL debut came in Selanne’s farewell game in Winnipeg.

“Every time he touched the puck,” Lindholm recalled, “the whole building started screaming. The night before, we got to the hotel at 1 in the morning, there were hundreds of people waiting outside and singing his name. He’d stay and sign for everyone.”

▪ At the 2012 scouting combine in Toronto, Lindholm’s conditioning turned heads. On the VO2 max test — the all-out bike sprint — he lasted a minute longer than any other prospect, one of the longest times (14 minutes 40 seconds) since the NHL began the combine in 1994.

“If hockey doesn’t work out,” TSN broadcaster Gord Miller said after Lindholm was drafted, “he can always go in the Tour de France.”

▪ The Ducks offered Lindholm (who signed for eight years and $52 million after being traded to the Bruins) more money and less term. Several teams wanted Lindholm for the playoff push — Florida, St. Louis, Calgary, Carolina, the Rangers were interested — but Boston had been on him for years. Lindholm made it clear this was his top choice. If top prospects Fabian Lysell and Mason Lohrei pan out, general manager Don Sweeney won’t miss the draft picks he surrendered (2022 first, seconds in 2023 and ‘24).

▪ Lindholm’s agent is Claude Lemieux, who has an on-ice history with Bruins president Cam Neely. “I have not seen him in years,” Neely wrote in an e-mail. Lemieux didn’t return a call for the story.

ETC.

Jönsson living the Swede life

Kenny Jönsson was one of the more underappreciated defensemen in the NHL during his days as Islanders captain. As Scott Stevens was flatlining forwards in Newark and Brian Leetch was racking up points in Manhattan, Jönsson was playing a quiet, effective game in Nassau.

“I really appreciate hockey that way,” said Jönsson, who reinforced those two-way principles while coaching a teenage Hampus Lindholm in Sweden. “You don’t have to make a big hit, but you get a stop, win the puck, make a great breakout pass and away you go.”

Jönsson became a national hero for the golden Swedes of 2006, when he was named Olympic defensive MVP despite playing that year in the second-division Allsvenskan. Today, the 47-year-old Jönsson is still celebrated back home.

He is a volunteer firefighter in Ängelholm in southern Sweden. He and four teammates are on duty one week a month. If their phones buzz, they must be ready within six minutes.

By Jönsson’s count, he lives 90 seconds from the fire station.

“I have mixed feelings,” he said. “You don’t want anything to happen, but you want to help. When it’s time for me to work, somebody might be getting injured. You don’t want to see that. It’s like hockey. We are five guys, going out to win by saving somebody. We have a plan, we practice, get that team feeling.

“It gives me a great kick compared to hockey. Sometimes you’re playing and you think it’s life and death. I lost Game 7 a couple times, and you think the whole world dies. What I’m doing today is actually life and death.”

It can be difficult work, to say the least. Jönsson is thankful the community provides mental health support after incidents, including group sessions, individual therapy, and leaves of absence.

Retirement life is otherwise carefree for Jönsson. He runs a car wash with his father. He is a cherished alum of the local pro team, Rögle, which finished first in the SHL and lost in the semifinals. He attends games but always leaves two minutes early to beat the traffic.

“Up by a goal, down by a goal, I’m still leaving,” he said. “I’m listening to the last two minutes on the radio.”

Besides, his local celebrity status means it takes him longer to get around. His girlfriend can shop for groceries in 15 minutes. Jönsson needs about 45.

“I say hi to everyone who’s looking at me,” he said. “I have the time for it.”

Recently, he said, an 87-year-old woman got his attention with a pleasant, “Oh, Kenny! You guys were really good yesterday.”

They were really good, he corrected her.

“She said, ‘You were really terrific, Kenny, you played well,’ ” Jönsson recalled. “I said, ‘Yes, I played really well.’

“I didn’t tell her it was 12 years ago that I retired. Now when she goes home, she’ll say, ‘Kenny, he’s so polite.’ It took one minute of my life. It might have made her day, or her week.”

Bergeron thinks a good game

Patrice Bergeron has been more eager to pull the trigger than usual this season. Charles Krupa/Associated Press

Everyone knows that David Pastrnak is trigger-happy. He was on track to finish in the top five in shots (fifth, 312 as of Friday) for the second time in three years.

Patrice Bergeron isn’t known as a gunner, but he averaged 4.01 shots per game, a career high.

Bergeron likes his turnaround one-timers from the slot. He also takes a lot of long shots from the blue line, a seemingly low-percentage play. But it works when you have chemistry like Bergeron and Brad Marchand.

“When he wants to keep the puck in play, he shoots blocker side,” Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy explained. “He knows March is coming down the left wing.”

In that situation, a goalie would blocker the puck to the corner. That gives the Bruins an edge, since defensemen are taught to follow the puck to the net. Marchand will happily take possession.

Bergeron will also shoot glove side from distance, Cassidy noted, early or late in a shift, hoping the goalie will freeze it. Bergeron, the league’s top faceoff man (61.9 percent) is adept at winning drops on his strong side.

“There’s lots of reasons to do it,” Marchand said. “Sometimes we make too cute of a play or dump it to nobody when we could have had an O-zone draw. I think it’s an undervalued play and he’s one of the smartest players in the league.”

Loose pucks

Auston Matthews became the first American to score 60 goals, unless you count Brett Hull. The Golden Brett, who teamed with velvet-handed Adam Oates to score 86 goals for the Blues in 1990-91, hit 70 three times in St. Louis. Hull was born in Belleville, Ontario, held dual citizenship, and joined Team USA after Canada snubbed him at the 1986 World Junior Championship. A decade later, he led the 1996 World Cup of Hockey in scoring, and had a sellout crowd in Ottawa chanting “traitor” during games. He loved it … Buffalo, which went 6-2-0 down the stretch, is feeling good entering the summer. Those into schadenfreude will enjoy Jack Eichel went 0-1–1 in the final two weeks, as Vegas stunningly fell short of the playoffs … Wishing good health for Hurricanes broadcaster Tripp Tracy, who is stepping away to address a personal matter. The enthusiastic ex-Harvard goalie has been at his post the last 23 years … In what might be a first, an active player — Buffalo goalie Malcolm Subban, the ex-Bruins draft pick — sang the national anthem before a Sabres-Blackhawks game … With Dustin Brown, taken 13th overall by Los Angeles in the famed 2003 draft, and Ryan Getzlaf (19th, Anaheim) retiring, the Battle of California will never be the same. So, who will be the last player standing from the ‘03 class? Bet here is Ryan Suter, who had a fine year in Dallas, and has three years left on his deal. The Bruins, of course, hope it will be Bergeron.

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @mattyports and on Instagram @mattyports.