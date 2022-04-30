Kremlin deploys new troops to Ukraine as both sides gird for a war of attrition

“Queues and rising prices at gas stations are seen in many regions of our country,” President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine said Friday in his nightly address. “The occupiers are deliberately destroying the infrastructure for the production, supply and storage of fuel.”

Adding to the sense that both sides appeared to be girding for a war of attrition, Ukrainians on Saturday lined up at gas stations across the country as the government struggled to deal with a fuel shortage caused by Russian attacks on oil infrastructure.

Russia is calling in troops based in its far east to join the battle in Ukraine, the Ukrainian military high command said Saturday, as Moscow seeks to reinforce its war-fighting force amid heavy losses and signs that its drive to seize eastern Ukraine has stalled.

He said a Russian blockade of Ukrainian seaports meant that replacement stocks could not come in by tanker. The war has also paralyzed grain harvests in Ukraine, known as Europe’s breadbasket, disrupting global food supplies and worsening a food crisis in East Africa.

The fuel shortages in Ukraine followed recent Russian attacks on Ukraine’s main producer of fuel products and other large refineries. Russia said it had also hit storage facilities for petroleum products used by the Ukrainian military.

A senior Pentagon official said these types of attacks were intended to undercut the Ukrainian military’s ability to “replenish their own stores and to reinforce themselves.”

In response, officials in Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital, urged residents to use public transportation rather than private vehicles to save fuel. “We need to keep in mind the needs of the military and our defenders,” the city’s administration said.

The Kremlin’s deployment of troops from eastern Russia to the battlefront in Ukraine suggested that Moscow could be trying to regain momentum in what the Pentagon has described as a “plodding” offensive in eastern Ukraine.

The Ukrainian military said that the additional Russian forces were being sent first to a Russian city near the Ukrainian border and then to the northeastern Ukrainian city of Izium, where the Russians have met fierce resistance. It did not say how many troops were being deployed.

Western analysts have said Russia’s offensive in the east has slowed as it struggles to overcome many of the same logistical problems involving shipments of food, fuel, weapons and ammunition that hampered the initial phase of its invasion more than two months ago.

On Saturday, the British Defense Ministry said Russia was trying to fix issues that had constrained its invasion by geographically concentrating combat power, shortening supply lines and simplifying command and control.

But Russia “still faces considerable challenges,” the ministry said in its latest intelligence update on the war. “It has been forced to merge and redeploy depleted and disparate units from the failed advances in northeast Ukraine. Many of these units are likely suffering from weakened morale.”

An increasing supply of heavy artillery and other powerful weapons from the West have also bolstered Ukrainian forces on the front lines.

In a move that could presage the transfer of MiG-29 warplanes to Ukraine, Slovakia announced Friday that it had reached an agreement with neighboring Poland for Polish F-16 jets to patrol its skies, freeing up a Slovak fleet of the Soviet-made fighters.

Poland and Slovakia, both NATO members bordering Ukraine, are among the alliance’s most robust supporters of the U.S.-led effort to help Ukraine resist Russia’s invasion.

After a meeting between the two countries’ defense ministers Friday in Bratislava, the Slovak capital, Poland said its air force would begin patrols over Slovakia as part of their joint efforts to help Ukraine. No timeline was given for when the patrols would start.

Slovakia has not said explicitly that it will send its MiGs to Ukraine, but it has raised the possibility of doing so — provided that it can find an alternative way to protect its airspace, which the agreement with Poland would seem to achieve.

The fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces in eastern Ukraine has exacted an increasingly heavy toll on both militaries. The Russian Defense Ministry said Saturday that its forces had fired on 389 targets across Ukraine, including facilities housing soldiers, killing 120 Ukrainians.

Ukraine said its special forces struck a command center near Izium, destroying dozens of tanks and armored vehicles.

“In Donbas, the occupiers are doing everything to destroy any life in this area,” Zelenskyy said, referring to the eastern region of Ukraine where Russia has massed its troops. “Russia wants to make this area uninhabited.”

Russia’s foreign minister, Sergey Lavrov, contended that the United States and the European Union, by supplying more heavy weapons to Ukraine, were waging a proxy battle against Russia, regardless of the cost in civilian lives.

The flow of weapons from the West, Lavrov said, had nothing to do with supporting Ukraine’s sovereignty but rather would enable the United States and the EU to battle Russia “to the last Ukrainian.”

In a measure of the rising toll on civilians, Ukrainian authorities said police had received more than 7,000 reports of missing people since the start of the invasion Feb. 24, with half of the cases still unsolved.

Ukraine’s Interior Ministry called the number “unprecedented in modern history.” To cope with the problem, the Ukrainian government appealed to allies to send forensic experts and specialists in managing missing-persons registries.

In addition to processing the missing-persons reports, the ministry said the police had received the bodies of about 2,200 unidentified civilians over the two-month conflict. More than 1,200 have since been identified, but more than 900 are still awaiting identification.

Lavrov said that 975,000 people had been evacuated to Russia from Ukraine, the Chinese state-run news media reported Saturday. He also claimed that Russia had received requests to evacuate a total of 2.7 million people.

Lavrov’s claim fit neatly with the false assertions in Russian propaganda that its forces are liberating ethnic Russians and others in Ukraine from what President Vladimir Putin of Russia calls the “openly neo-Nazi” Ukrainian government.

Ukraine has argued that Russia is carrying out the forcible migration of its citizens, which is a war crime, to be used as leverage in any peace talks.

In Mariupol, the ruined southern Ukrainian port occupied by Russian troops, city officials accused Russian forces of plundering more than 2,000 items from the city’s museums and taking them to Donetsk, the capital of an eastern region controlled by Moscow-backed separatists.

The missing items include icons, more than 200 medals and works by Russian painters, according to the Mariupol City Council.

A series of explosions inside Russia in recent weeks have also increased concerns about the war spilling beyond Ukraine’s borders and set off the first air-raid siren on Russian soil since World War II.

The incidents include a Russian fuel depot that burst into flames moments after surveillance video captured bright streaks of rockets fired from low-flying helicopters, and a fire that broke out at a military research institute near Moscow.

Russia has accused Ukraine of carrying out the helicopter strike, while military analysts have suggested that Ukrainian sabotage was probably responsible for other fires. Ukraine has responded with deliberate ambiguity.

“We don’t confirm, and we don’t deny,” Oleksei Arestovych, an adviser to Zelenskyy’s chief of staff, said in an interview.

Arestovych described the policy as a strategic stance, and he compared it with Israel’s long-standing policy of ambiguity on nuclear arms, another issue of extraordinary geopolitical sensitivity.

“After what has been happening,” he said, “officially we don’t say yes and we don’t say no, just like Israel.”