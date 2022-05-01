Julia Garner puts the accent on versatility

For her breakout role as scrappy Ruth Langmore on Netflix’s money-laundering drama “Ozark,’’ which released its final seven episodes on Friday, Garner speaks in a Southern twang. (Her portrayal of Ruth earned Garner back-to-back Emmy Awards in 2019-2020.)

The gifted actress Julia Garner has had a very busy last few years — so busy, in fact, that she sometimes lost track of which accent she was supposed to be speaking in.

For her performance as scam artist Anna Delvey in the Shonda Rhimes miniseries “Inventing Anna,’’ also on Netflix, Garner speaks in an accent that’s a kind of medley of Russian, German, and American.

That distractingly and deliberately unplaceable accent fits the character in more than one sense, given that Delvey’s chameleonic elusiveness was her stock-in-trade. It’s what enabled her to bamboozle wealthy New Yorkers into believing she was a German heiress, and to swindle them, along with banks and hotels.

“People are like, ‘This accent is crazy. Is this what she sounds like?’ They can’t believe it,” Garner told Tudum, a fan-oriented site run by Netflix. “But at the same time, I want everybody to just Google how she sounds. I wouldn’t allow myself to just go on screen and do a half-accent. I’m a perfectionist.”

Absolute perfection, though, is as elusive as Anna’s accent. Because of the pandemic, Garner had to film the fourth and final season of “Ozark’' at the same time she was filming “Inventing Anna.’’ An impressive juggling act, for sure, but there were times when Garner lost track in a scene as to which one of her two very different characters was speaking. (Kurt Vonnegut’s wonderful short story “Who Am I This Time?’’ comes to mind.)

“I kind of was forgetting how I sounded,’’ Garner told IndieWire. “There were certain things that, if I was talking, it would be a combination of Ruth and Anna.’’

I’m guessing Garner is now looking forward to playing just one role at a time. But the facility with accents she has demonstrated augurs well for the rest of her career. It worked out OK for Meryl Streep.





Don Aucoin can be reached at donald.aucoin@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeAucoin.