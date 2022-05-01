Top Places to Work nomination deadline extended

Well, you can stop fretting, because the deadline has been extended to June 17.

Or maybe this is the first you’re hearing about it and you’re kicking yourself for not paying attention earlier?

Did you mean to nominate your employer for the Boston Globe’s annual Top Places to Work rankings but didn’t get around to it and are only just now realizing the deadline is today?

At a time when people are seeking out new jobs like mad — Google searches for the phrase “top workplaces 2022” surged 500 percent in April from the month before, according to an analysis by the marketing platform Conductor — employers are flocking to sign up like never before. Nearly 500 companies have already thrown their hats in the ring, a 47 percent spike from the number that had done so by this time last year.

Any organization (public, private, nonprofit, government) with 50 or more employees in Massachusetts is eligible to be considered. Workers will evaluate their employers through a short, anonymous 24-question survey administered by Energage, an Exton, Pa., employee research and consulting firm that conducts similar surveys in 61 markets across the country.

Winners will be featured in the Globe Magazine in the fall, divided into four categories, based on the number of employees: small (50-99); medium (100-249); large (250-999); and largest (1,000 or more). Last year, 363 organizations went through the process, with more than 80,000 employees surveyed, and 150 winners were recognized.

Nominations can be made at bostonglobe.com/nominate or by calling 617-674-2286, and companies will be surveyed through June.

So don't put it off any longer. Don't you want your company's name to pop up when all those job searchers start Googling?













Katie Johnston can be reached at katie.johnston@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @ktkjohnston.