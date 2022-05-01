19-year-old worker struck by falling piece of tree in Norton

A 19-year-old man working as a tree trimmer was flown to a hospital after he was struck by a piece of a tree in a Norton neighborhood Sunday evening, the Norton Fire Department said in a statement.

The man was standing by a tree as it was being cut down when he was hit by a chunk that fell from about 15 to 20 feet above him, the statement said.

Emergency crews responded to the house at 125 South Worcester St. about 6:20 p.m. and the man was taken by ambulance to Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro, the statement said.