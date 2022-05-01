19-year-old worker struck by falling piece of tree in Norton

A 19-year-old man working as a tree trimmer was flown to a hospital after he was struck by a piece of a tree in a Norton neighborhood Sunday evening, the Norton Fire Department said in a statement.
The man was standing by a tree as it was being cut down when he was hit by a chunk that fell from about 15 to 20 feet above him, the statement said.
Emergency crews responded to the house at 125 South Worcester St. about 6:20 p.m. and the man was taken by ambulance to Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro, the statement said.
He was then taken by helicopter to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence. His condition was not known late Sunday night.
The Norton Police Department is investigating and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration has been notified of the incident, the statement said.
