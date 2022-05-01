Boston police identify victim of fatal Roxbury shooting

The man who was killed last week in a shooting near Trotter Elementary School in Roxbury has been identified as David Wood, 51, of Boston, officials said Sunday.
Boston police found Wood suffering from apparent gunshot wounds after responding to a report of a person shot at the intersection of Wabeno and Wyoming Streets Wednesday morning, according to the statement.
Wood was pronounced dead at the scene.
The incident is under investigation, and police are asking anyone with information relative to the investigation to contact Boston Police Homicide Detectives at (617) 343-4470.
Those who wish to assist anonymously can contact the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS.
