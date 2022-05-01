Brush fire burns 16 acres in Blue Hills Reservation

Milton fire crews responded to a report of a fire near the Chickatawbut Road entrance at 1 p.m, according to Jeff Murphy, a deputy fire chief.

Multiple fire departments from area communities helped to fight the fire, which burned from afternoon into evening, a fire official said.

A large brush fire that burned for hours on Sunday destroyed 16 acres at the Blue Hills Reservation in Milton, officials said.

The fire was extinguished by 8:15 p.m. There were no injuries, he said.

The fire burned close to an environmental education center located inside the reservation. More than twelve fire departments worked to put out the fire and protect the building, Murphy said.

Quincy, Milton, and Canton fire departments were among those that responded.

“There isn’t a lot of water supply up there, so that’s why we had to contact so many fire departments to put out the fire,” he said Sunday night.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

