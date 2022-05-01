Carver man dies after driving his vehicle off the road and into water, according to DA

A Carver man died Saturday night after driving off a dirt road and into a body of water, where his vehicle became trapped, according to Plymouth District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz.
Carver police received a call at about 7:49 p.m. Saturday reporting a vehicle in the water near 7 Holmes St. in Carver. First responders found the man unresponsive, according to the statement from Cruz’s office.
The man, later identified as 35-year-old Brendan McGaffigan, was transported from the scene to Beth Israel Hospital in Plymouth, where he was pronounced dead, the statement said.
McGaffigan had been removed from his vehicle by people at the scene of the crash, according to the statement. He was the sole occupant.
Preliminary investigations conducted by Carver police and Massachusetts State Police, found that McGaffigan had driven off the dirt road down an embankment and into a pond, where his vehicle landed upside down in the water, trapping him inside.
Part of the area where the vehicle left the road appeared wet, muddy, and narrow, according to investigators. The investigation remains ongoing.
