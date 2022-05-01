Carver man dies after driving his vehicle off the road and into water, according to DA

A Carver man died Saturday night after driving off a dirt road and into a body of water, where his vehicle became trapped, according to Plymouth District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz.

Carver police received a call at about 7:49 p.m. Saturday reporting a vehicle in the water near 7 Holmes St. in Carver. First responders found the man unresponsive, according to the statement from Cruz’s office.

The man, later identified as 35-year-old Brendan McGaffigan, was transported from the scene to Beth Israel Hospital in Plymouth, where he was pronounced dead, the statement said.