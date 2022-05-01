Kathleen Casavant, former highest-ranking woman in state’s unions, dies at 70

A leader who advocated for increasing the number of women in unions, Mrs. Casavant was in assisted living in Malden when she died Wednesday from complications of Alzheimer’s disease. She was 70 and had lived in Medford.

“Labor is my family,” she told the Globe in 1998, when she was appointed secretary-treasurer of the Massachusetts AFL-CIO, which then had about 400,000 members. “It’s not just a job, it’s my life.”

After a career that took her from teenaged hat-check girl to labor organizer, Kathleen Casavant became the highest-ranking woman in the state’s unions.

Having ascended to a powerful union post nearly 25 years ago, Mrs. Casavant wanted to ensure that other women and people of color would follow her into leadership roles.

Among her priorities was working with and serving on the board of the nonprofit Women’s Institute for Leadership Development to find and encourage women who had the potential to become officials.

“We can’t just put people in office — because they have to be elected,” she noted in the Globe interview. “But we can help prepare them for leadership and we can get the word out that this particular person has talent and ability and should be heard and given a chance.”

After stepping down in 2006 as the state AFL-CIO secretary-treasurer, Mrs. Casavant served as executive director of the Women’s Institute for Leadership Development, which goes by the acronym WILD.

The organization counts among its goals increasing participation in the labor movement by women and people of color, and increasing their influence in the leadership ranks of the labor movement.

“Kathy brought extensive knowledge of, and experience in, the Mass. labor movement, which benefited WILD enormously,” the organization said in a tribute on its website, hailing her as “the only woman” to have held the state AFL-CIO secretary-treasurer post.

“But more than that, her passion for supporting and promoting the activism and leadership of women made her beloved by everyone who came into WILD’s orbit,” the organization said. “She was a leader, but also a teacher, a mentor, a friend. She will be forever in our hearts.”

Born on July 27, 1951, in Taunton, Kathleen Morin was the oldest of four children and the only daughter of May Brown Morin, a school bus driver, and Arthur Morin.

In the 1998 interview, Mrs. Casavant said her father, who painted machinery in factories, was an alcoholic whose behavior created a “pretty dysfunctional” family.

“She was really raised by her mom, who died three years ago,” said Mrs. Casavant’s son, Brant of Medford. “Her mom was a really stern figure. She was extremely no-nonsense and had a really sharp tongue and a sharp wit.”

While Mrs. Casavant was growing up in Raynham, her mother discouraged her aspirations to pursue higher education. “Forget it,” she said whenever young Kathy broached the subject.

Though many years later she graduated from the University of Massachusetts Boston with a bachelor’s degree in labor relations, at age 13 she began working as a hat check girl at the Roseland Ballroom in Taunton, where her mother was once a waitress.

“I learned to ballroom dance there because the older men would always ask me to dance,” Mrs. Casavant said.

Leaving home at 18, she moved to Newport, R.I., and worked as a secretary at Raytheon Co. in Portsmouth, 10 miles away.

While in Newport she met Arnold Casavant, who had just finished serving in the Navy and would go on to work as a schoolteacher for many years. The couple married in 1972.

“They met by happenstance. He liked her and asked her out,” their son said. “She stood him up on their first date, but he was persistent.”

Mrs. Casavant left Raytheon for a secretarial job in Fall River, where she said she worked “for an eccentric guy who was paying me an executive secretary’s salary to pick up his kids in his Rolls-Royce and do the laundry. Obviously, I didn’t stay there for long.”

She was 27 when she took a job as a bookkeeper and clerk at the Amalgamated Clothing and Textile Workers Union in Southeastern Massachusetts.

Fascinated by stories that organizers told of recruiting potential union members and handing out leaflets, she soon widened her interests and involvement.

Rising to become a senior official representing unionized textile workers throughout the region, she became known for her prowess at negotiating contracts for immigrants in the workforce.

Even when she was an official who sat at negotiation tables, Mrs. Casavant insisted on also joining picket lines, gathering signatures, and lending her voice to protests.

Beneath her business suit and professional demeanor was an inspiring orator, Celia Wcislo, a longtime Service Employees International Union official told the Globe in 1998.

Mrs. Casavant “literally got the crowd to go berserk” while speaking at an anti-sweatshop demonstration, Wcislo said. “She is a great agitator. Put her in front of a mike, and she isn’t at all what she appears.”

In the mid-1990s, when the Amalgamated Clothing and Textile Workers Union merged with a garment workers union, Mrs. Casavant kept her ACTWU New England chapter title of secretary-treasurer with the New England chapter of the newly formed Union of Needletrades, Industrial, and Textile Employees, or UNITE. (That union and the Hotel Employees and Restaurant Employees union subsequently formed UNITE HERE.)

She campaigned for increasing the minimum wage and advocated on behalf of women of color who were mistreated in textile industry jobs.

“Some of the workers complained of being timed when they went to the bathroom,” Mrs. Casavant said, “and there was a situation where some were taking work home and getting very little pay.”

In 2006, soon after leaving the Massachusetts AFL-CIO secretary-treasurer post, she was appointed to a leadership post with the national AFL-CIO unity partnership team.

Among her duties was encouraging teachers to join unions in states from Maine to Wyoming, and she and her husband relocated for a time from Massachusetts to Washington, D.C.

“They were inseparable,” their son said of his parents, and that bond continued into Mrs. Casavant’s final months with Alzheimer’s, when Arnie Casavant was her primary caregiver.

In the days since Mrs. Casavant died, Brant said, dozens of people have reached out, “and they all speak of her as being a mentor, being incredibly kind, and being incredibly passionate about the labor movement and women’s roles in labor and the workplace.”

In addition to her husband and son, Mrs. Casavant leaves two brothers, Robert of Colorado and Richard of California.

Family and friends will gather to celebrate the life of Mrs. Casavant at 5 p.m. on June 5 in the IBEW Local 103 in Dorchester.

Before becoming secretary-treasurer of the state AFL-CIO, Mrs. Casavant had been the first woman to serve as executive vice president of the organization.

She was keenly aware of what her groundbreaking status would mean for women who followed.

“Ten years ago, it wasn’t possible to move into these kinds of positions,” Mrs. Casavant told the Globe in 1997. “Now, women are starting to see that there is hope. We now comprise close to 40 percent of all organized workers in this country and the numbers are growing.”

Bryan Marquard can be reached at bryan.marquard@globe.com.