N.H. fire officials to give update Saturday’s Red Jacket hotel blaze at press conference

The fire broke out in the building’s south wing and was extinguished by the “fast action” of North Conway’s Fire Department, according to hotel spokeswoman Lauren Knudsen, who directed questions to fire officials Sunday.

The North Conway fire, which left two firefighters and one guest with non-life threatening injuries, destroyed 75 rooms in the hotel complex and forced some guests to jump from upper-level balconies to lower levels before safely escaping the blaze, according to fire officials.

Nearly a day after a devastating fire tore through part of the Red Jacket Mountain View Resort in New Hampshire, local fire officials are expected to release an update on the investigation Sunday afternoon.

The New Hampshire State Fire Marshal’s Office and the North Conway Fire Department will hold a press conference at 2 p.m., the State Fire Marshal’s office announced Sunday.

On Saturday, emergency crews with New Hampshire’s Department of Safety received a 911 call reporting the fire at the hotel at 2:47 p.m., the fire marshal’s office said in a statement.

Responding crews saw heavy fire and smoke pouring from the hotel, located at 2251 White Mountain Highway, the statement said.

The three injured people were treated at the scene and transported to Memorial Hospital as a precaution, according to the fire marshal’s office.

Crews from at least 18 nearby communities helped North Conway firefighters, who faced strong wind gusts while battling the flames Saturday, according to the fire marshal’s office.

Guests staying at the Red Jacket were offered shelter at another nearby resort, the fire marshal’s office said in a statement Saturday.

Knudsen said the hotel will remain closed for the near future, and management is working to meet the needs of staff and guests who were on the property during the fire. The hotel is also contacting people who have made reservations, she said.

“We are extremely grateful for them and for the local community’s outpouring of support to help our guests and our staff,” Knudsen said. “We are truly humbled by their spirit of giving.”

The North Conway property, part of the Red Jacket resort chain, was purchased by New York City-based EOS Investors in the fall , the company said in a November statement.

The Red Jacket chain includes five resorts on Cape Cod, along with the North Conway hotel, according to the company.

The North Conway hotel was opened July 4, 1971, according to an online history. In 2008, the 40,000-square-foot Kahuna Laguna Indoor Water Park was added to the 150-room hotel.

For several years in the 1970s and 1980s, the Red Jacket was the center of the Volvo International Tennis Tournament when it was held in North Conway. Tennis stars would travel the few miles between the contest site and the hotel by helicopter, the Globe reported during the 1979 tournament.

At the Red Jacket’s packed bar, stars staying at the hotel would rehash the day’s events over drinks; a Globe reported recalled talk of “base line winners,” “topspin,” and “deep” second serves.

Kendra Price, then 22 and working as one of the bar’s servers, said in an article that some of the tennis stars were terrific — luminaries like Arthur Ashe, Manuel Orantes, and John Alexander.

“They tip so well,” Price said.

During the 1984 tournament, the hotel’s manager, Carl Lindblade, told the Globe that the tournament was “a spiritual high for us.”

“The world comes to our house once a year and brings hundreds of thousands of dollars with it,” Lindblade said.





