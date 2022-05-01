‘Our presence continues to be revolutionary’: 200th anniversary of Boston’s incorporation

“As we think about the large, heavy, deep challenges that we’re confronted with now: climate change, the fragility of our democracy, the struggles that our school system and school communities have gone through … the most powerful moment is to remember that Boston has been here before,” she told a small crowd of about 100 onlookers at the Old South Meeting House late Sunday afternoon. “We have faced great challenges before and through the activism of our community members, whether they were reflected and recognized in those official documents or not, we have always come together to form a more equitable and just future collectively.”

At an event Sunday commemorating the 200th anniversary of Boston’s incorporation as a city, Mayor Michelle Wu spoke of the importance of using the past as a way to continue to move the city forward.

In January 1822, Boston’s town council convened to vote on a petition that would allow it to become chartered as a city, and the petition passed by a margin of just 692. At the time, 7,000 people were eligible to vote out of 40,000 residents living in the town, of those 7,000, approximately 4,700 people voted to determine whether or not Boston would become a city.

Later that year, on May 1, Boston was officially incorporated — with a mayor and a city council, Suffolk University Professor Robert Allison told the crowd gathered on Sunday.

Allison was one of several speakers at the event who used the anniversary as a way to look to the past and reflect on the ways in which Boston has changed. Among those speakers was Elizabeth Solomon, a member of the Massachusett tribe, who spoke of the ways in which Boston represents colonialism, and Judith Allen-Shaw, who chronicled the experiences of Black Bostonians in 1822.

During the event, Wu announced the creation of the Boston Commemoration Commission, which will seek to commemorate important moments in the city from a variety of diverse perspectives. Members of the committee include members of city government, including Councilor Kenzie Bok, who served as the master of ceremonies for the event, and members of the Boston community, including Emerson College professor Claire Andrade-Watkins.

May 1 also represents international workers’ day, otherwise known as “May Day,” and the history of labor in Boston was chronicled at the event as a way to celebrate the importance of workers.

“We have an historic opportunity to make sure we rebuild our city in more ethical and sustainable ways. We must not squander this once in a generation opportunity. The largest investment in infrastructure that we’ve seen in this country since Boston was chartered as a city back in 1822,” said Darlene Lombos, the executive treasurer of the Greater Boston Labor Council. “It’s now up to our cities and city governments to work with organized labor and our social justice community partners to make sure this money does not end up in the same exploitative system as it did back in 1822.”

The event concluded with a procession from the meeting house, to Old City Hall where State Senator Lydia Edwards and City Council President Ed Flynn read the first two lines of the charter incorporating the city, before participants were led to City Hall Plaza for a raising of the city flag.

“Our presence continues to be revolutionary,” Wu said.

