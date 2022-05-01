Police seek suspects in Friday night shootout at Dartmouth Mall

Police are searching for two groups of people after they were allegedly involved in a shootout in the parking lot of the Dartmouth Mall Friday night, officials said.
Dartmouth police responded to the parking lot near Aldi around 10:30 p.m. after receiving reports of shots fired, police wrote in a Facebook post. The groups allegedly exchanging gunfire had fled the scene by the time police arrived.
Officers at the scene found numerous shell casings and bullet fragments lodged in a parked car, the post said. But police later determined the car was not connected to any of the alleged shooters.
No injuries were reported, and no arrests have been made, police said.
Anyone with information related to the shooting should contact Dartmouth Police detective Kyle Costa at (508) 910-1755, or submit an anonymous tip at https://www.dartmouthpd.org/resources/tip411-submit-a-tip/.
