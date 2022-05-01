Police seek suspects in Friday night shootout at Dartmouth Mall

Police are searching for two groups of people after they were allegedly involved in a shootout in the parking lot of the Dartmouth Mall Friday night, officials said.

Dartmouth police responded to the parking lot near Aldi around 10:30 p.m. after receiving reports of shots fired, police wrote in a Facebook post. The groups allegedly exchanging gunfire had fled the scene by the time police arrived.

Officers at the scene found numerous shell casings and bullet fragments lodged in a parked car, the post said. But police later determined the car was not connected to any of the alleged shooters.