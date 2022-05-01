Woman who survived Holocaust to speak at Sunday commemoration

Grayzel has spent years sharing her story to ensure future generations “know the past and understand the dangers that exist today,” organizers said in a statement.

The event will feature Frieda Tenenbaum Grayzel, a Holocaust survivor who was only 5 years old in 1939 when forces from Nazi Germany invaded her homeland of Poland and triggered World War II.

Amid growing numbers of antisemitic incidents and violence, local groups and diplomats from Israel and Germany will host a virtual Community Holocaust Commemoration of Yom Hashoah Sunday afternoon.

The event is sponsored by several organizations, including Jewish Community Relations Council of Boston; Combined Jewish Philanthropies; the American Association of Jewish Holocaust Survivors and Descendants of Greater Boston; Facing History and Ourselves; and the United Way.

Other speakers scheduled include Ambassador Meron Reuben, Consul General of Israel to New England; Nicole Menzenbach, Consul General of Germany to New England; and Dachau concentration camp liberator Colonel Cranston “Chan” Rogers. Boston Mayor Michelle Wu is also expected to speak during the ceremony.

“We live in a time when there are many who distort the facts of the Holocaust,” organizers said in the statement. “Survivors have fought these distortions by preserving the truth of their lived experiences.”

People can pre-register for the virtual event online, which begins at 2 p.m.

Grayzel’s career includes work as an arts administrator, social worker, and as a psychotherapist, according to an online biography. After Germany invaded Poland on Sept. 1, 1939, she and her family fled their hometown for Warsaw, only to be caught up in the invasion and ultimately interned in the Tomaszow ghetto.

Her family, including her sister Dorka, who was born just days after Germany launched its invasion of Poland was later taken to the Bliżyn labor camp, where Frieda’s 4-year-old sister was killed, according to the biography.

Grayzel and her mother were deported to the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp, and her father was deported to an unknown location, the biography said. Of more than 1 million people sent to that camp, Grayzel was only one of a few hundred children to survive.

Her story has also been shared in a documentary about Auschwitz broadcast by Michigan public television.

This year’s Holocaust commemoration comes as officials warn of the danger posed by antisemitism. In Massachusetts last year, the Anti-Defamation League reported an increase in the number of reported antisemitic vandalism, harassment, and assaults.

Last year, 108 incidents were reported, up from 73 the previous year, the organization said. Among those 2021 incidents were the stabbing of a rabbi in Brighton and the Duxbury High School football team’s use of Holocaust-related phrases.

Nationwide, the ADL reported more than 2,700 antisemitic incidents last year — the most since it began tracking those reports in 1979.

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.