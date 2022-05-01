The case for, and against, barring Holocaust denial

My constitutional law professor, Stanley Laughlin, used to ask rhetorically: “Is the First Amendment an umbrella or a parasol?” If a right to free speech is to have real meaning, rather than being just for show, its protections must extend even to the expression of ideas that all decent people should instinctively loathe.

This is no mere theoretical exercise for me. Two of my great-grandfathers and numerous cousins of mine died in the Holocaust. Those who deny the horror that took their lives among those of 6 million men, women, and children who were murdered solely because they were Jewish seek, in a sense, to kill them again. Yet outlawing denial of the Holocaust implies that those with the facts and evidence attesting to this horrific historical event fear losing in the marketplace of ideas to the deniers who disseminate blatant lies and unabashed hate. I cannot accept that cynical view.

As Louis Brandeis observed: “Sunlight is said to be the best of disinfectants.”

Stephen A. Silver

San Francisco





Better to have things said and then countered

When I read the headline of Jeff Jacoby’s opinion piece — “It’s a mistake to ban Holocaust denial — I was appalled. After having read the piece, I agree with him. That is the point of free speech: They are allowed to say whatever, we are allowed to accept or reject it.

My husband has said for years that, as awful as some of the things some people spout, it is better to be said publicly. The chances are better that the speaker and their supporters might be set straight. If enough people laugh at them or reliably point out the errors in their arguments, they might come nearer the truth.

If only we could find a way for this approach to work on the large section of the US population under the spell of Donald Trump and QAnon.

Judy P. O’Toole

Framingham





Sometimes so-called free speech must be curbed

Holocaust denial is an example of an undeniable falsehood and is undeniably hateful speech, which should be denied. Jeff Jacoby is correct that hate speech and falsehoods are protected by the First Amendment; however, just as yelling “fire,” when there is no fire, in a crowded space is not protected, it is time for Jacoby and hopefully many others to consider measures to challenge the “fire” in the lies and hate in the current free speech that is threatening our democracy.

Elizabeth Bjorkman

Lexington