Bruins goaltender Linus Ullmark to get the start in Game 1 against Hurricanes

Ullmark had a career year in his first season with the Bruins after signing a four-year, $20 million contract last summer. He won a career-high 25 games and his .917 save percentage tied the second-best mark of his career.

This will be the first taste of the postseason for the 28-year-old veteran.

Linus Ullmark will be the Game 1 goalie Monday when the Bruins open their first-round playoff series against the Carolina Hurricanes.

Ullmark spent the season in a competition with Jeremy Swayman that forged a bond between the two and brought the best out of both on the ice. They were the only tandem in the league to win 20 games each.

“He’s gotten better as the year went on,” said Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy. “So I’d say that’s part of competition, part of getting comfortable being a Bruin. Could be a lot of different reasons, but competition’s definitely one of them.

Ullmark started the season 3-3 over his first six starts. Then went 11-2 over his next 14. When Tuukka Rask, a mainstay between the pipes for the Bruins, made a comeback attempt in January, Ullmark stayed in Boston while Swayman went to AHL Providence.

Swayman surged, but Ullmark ended the season strong, going 9-1-0 with a .945 save percentage over his final 11 starts, which includes April 14 vs. the Senators, which he started but played only one period because he was injured.

“Here he trended very well for us,” Cassidy said. “You want to be playing your best hockey as the playoffs near and I’d certainly say he is.”

The Bruins have made it clear they intend to use both goalies throughout the playoffs. If a hot hand emerges, they’ll ride it. But they’ll continue to lean on a tandem that’s been one of the team’s strengths all season.

“It’s created great competition,” said general manager Don Sweeney. “We’ve had good depth in net all year long. Feeling confident in both players as we do entering into the playoffs.”

Wagner with team

Chris Wagner spent the season in AHL Providence, but he’ll join the team in Raleigh for the start of the postseason.

Wagner, an eight-year veteran who’s been with the Bruins since 2018 but was sent to Providence after training camp, played one NHL game this season — the season finale against Toronto.

Sweeney said he was in constant communication with Wagner during the season.

“He was patient about things — not happy about things — but a really good soldier and leader, which was important for our organization,” Sweeney said. “He just kept asking me, if he’s playing well and his game’s on top of it, is he a part of moving forward?

“I’ve always told him, ultimately, coach decides the lineup. But that being said, he’s going to put the players that are going to help them win, especially as the intensity ramps up and Chris can provide what he does. He did that in the very last game of the year and earned his right to be part of this group going forward.”

Wagner and Anton Blidh will travel with the team as extra forwards. and Josh Brown will be the extra defenseman, giving the Bruins 24 skaters plus Swayman backing up Ullmark.

Bergeron mum on future

One of the biggest question marks looming over the Bruins season was the future of Patrice Bergeron.

Even Sweeney joked about how hard it would be to get an answer from the captain about his plans beyond this season.

“Good luck on that one,” Sweeney said.

With 18 NHL seasons under his belt, Bergeron came into the season saying he wanted to play out the year and talk about his future after.

That hasn’t changed.

“Honestly, I’ve done a good job of staying in the moment and I think that’s where I’m at right now still,” Bergeron said. “Being ready for Game 1 of the playoffs and that’s all I should really focus on.”

Sweeney said he’s respected Bergeron’s space but will welcome the talk whenever Bergeron’s ready.

“I’m doing the same thing everybody else is,” Sweeney said. “As I’ve referenced all along, my job is to put together the most competitive group that we can so that I extend his shelf life of wanting to play. His impact is not questioned in terms of what he can do on and off the ice.

“It’s just a matter of how long he wants to continue to do it. And we’re hopeful that he does. I believe in my heart that he does but ultimately it is Patrice’s decision and I’ve been respectful of that from Day 1 and will continue to be until he says, let’s get this done.”





