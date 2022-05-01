Capitals’ Alex Ovechkin seems ready to return for playoffs

“We knew we make the playoffs and just decided to take a rest,” Ovechkin said.

Sunday, Ovechkin said he could have played the last week of the season if they were playoff games. However, Ovechkin and the team wanted to be cautious.

Alex Ovechkin seems primed to return to the ice Tuesday for Game 1 of Washington’s first-round playoff series against the Florida Panthers. The 36-year-old captain missed the final three games of the regular season after he suffered an upper-body injury in late April.

Ovechkin skated at Sunday’s team practice and took full reps. He has been skating with the team since Thursday morning in New York. He didn’t shy away from contact on Sunday and was taking his usual one-timers as practice was winding down.

Advertisement

When asked if he will definitely be ready for Tuesday, Ovechkin said, “We’ll see.”

Penguins’ Tristan Jarry will miss series start

The Pittsburgh Penguins will begin their first-round playoff matchup with the New York Rangers without Tristan Jarry, though they haven’t ruled out the All-Star’s return before the end of the series.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

Head coach Mike Sullivan characterized Jarry as “day to day” but indicated Jarry would not be available when the best-of-seven series opens in New York on Tuesday. Jarry hasn’t played since being diagnosed with a lower-body injury following a victory over the New York Islanders on April 14.

Casey DeSmith will get the nod when the Penguins head to Madison Square Garden.

Jets top Kraken in season finale

Kyle Connor scored his 47th goal of the season at 9:05 of the third period to rally the Jets to a season-ending 4-3 win over the Seattle Kraken in Winnipeg Sunday.

Morgan Barron, Blake Wheeler, and Dominic Toninato also scored for Winnipeg (39-32-11), which missed the playoffs but finished the season with a perfect four-game homestand. Eric Comrie made 27 saves.

Alex Wennberg had a goal and an assist for Seattle (27-49-6), and Daniel Sprong and Riley Sheahan also scored. Chris Driedger stopped 23 shots.

Advertisement

The game was rescheduled following a storm in Winnipeg last month. It was the only one on the schedule and came two days after the rest of the league wrapped up the regular season.